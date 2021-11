The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets matched up in State Farm Arena during Pride Night, with Atlanta coming away with a 115-105 win. It was a high octane affair, with a lot of shots put up from both sides and featuring some late drama. The win brought the streak to four and counting for the Hawks, who have been looking to undo some of the damage done during a recent 6-game losing streak.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO