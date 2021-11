Yesterday, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition launched. And for console players, things seemed to go rather well (discounting the weird-looking characters). On PC, however, the situation has been far more dour. Last night, the Rockstar Games Launcher went down, and it’s been that way for nearly an entire day. Following its collapse, the GTA Trilogy was pulled from sale on Rockstar’s store. Things have certainly been better for GTA, so grab a hot coffee and let’s dive in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO