Fueled behind a big second half effort, DePaul (2-0) rolled past Central Michigan (0-2) 99-66 at Wintrust Arena on Saturday. The Blue Demons went on a 15-0 run in the second half and got the job done on both ends of the court. After allowing the Chippewas to shoot 46.4 percent overall in the first half, the Demons put down the clamps and held CMU to 30 percent in the second half.

