ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Hilton Head Christian, Thomas Heyward Academy take home SCISA state titles

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH11k_0d35lyil00

Both Thomas Heyward Academy and Hilton Head Christian Academy entered Saturday looking to defend their 2020 SCISA state titles. By the end of the day, both teams could say they succeeded. The Thomas Heyward Rebels defeated Lee Academy, 35-13, in the SCISA 1A Championship to secure their fourth state title in a row. Just a […]

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Russell Christian Academy wins 5th straight championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Russell Christian Academy took the 8-man football championship home. A milestone achievement, as this is the program’s fifth straight title win. The Warriors beat Evangel Christian Academy 34-24 and when the score went final, the players celebrated. “It was crazy, I was going nuts,” said Micah...
MERIDIAN, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

Eagle's Landing Christian grad Morgan Thomas signs with Kennesaw State

Eagle’s Landing Christian grad Morgan Thomas has signed with the Kennesaw State University women’s soccer program. Thomas, a 5-foot-9 defender, is a transfer from the University of Kansas. In addition to playing for ELCA, she played club soccer for Concorde Fire’s ECNL team from 2016-18 and for Tophat’s Development Academy team from 2018-20. She also earned all-state honors in track and field at ELCA.
KENNESAW, GA
CBS 46

Coaches from Grayson, East Coweta and Trinity Christian join Drive for the GHSA State Title podcast

The 125th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Grayson head football coach Adam Carter, who is preparing his Rams for their first-round matchup against East Coweta in the Class 7A playoffs and the first postseason game of the Drive for the GHSA State Title series on PeachtreeTV.
GRAYSON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan kicks off state football plays at home against Christian Heritage

Record: 4-6 Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 27-10 Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private) Wesleyan’s football team won five of its final six games to close the regular season, finishing as the No. 2 seed in Region 5-A Private and earning a home playoff game for Saturday’s first round. The Wolves will host Christian Heritage, which is 4-6 this season after back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2019 and 2020.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Scisa
Deseret News

High school football: Duchesne defeats Layton Christian Academy to win first state championship since 2016

Just before his grandmother passed away, Duchesne starting quarterback Parker Crum promised her that he would win a state championship for the Eagles. So when Crum’s leg got rolled up on early in the third quarter of Saturday’s 1A state title game, the decision to attempt to play through the considerable amount of pain was a no-brainer for the sophomore signal caller.
HIGH SCHOOL
thecutoffnews.com

Heritage Christian Academy Homecoming 2021

Article and Photos Submitted by Heritage Christian Academy : Photos By Bryan Sanford. Heritage Christian Academy celebrated their annual Homecoming Week Nov 1-5 with a Western theme. Students and staff enjoyed competitions, dress-up days, and special activities throughout the week titled “Boot the Bulldogs.” The week culminated in a campus-wide pep rally, Homecoming games, and a fun-filled Eagle Fall Carnival at the HCA Athletic Complex at Flint Hill. All three basketball teams played against Restoration Academy on Friday night with both varsity teams coming out with a win to kick off the official basketball season! The Homecoming Court was presented and alumni of the school were welcomed to the court. Homecoming King and Queen Kaden McKinney and Katie Hart and Homecoming Prince and Princess Trey Bonds and Kaitlyn Slane were crowned at the end of the Varsity Boys Basketball game. Other Homecoming representatives were:
EDUCATION
The Post and Courier

Stallions stomp past Eagles 28-7 and move on to SCISA 2A State Championship

Williamsburg Academy had its undefeated season put to the test in the semifinals of the SCISA 2A playoffs by Beaufort Academy. The visiting Eagles struck first and seemed to carry the momentum. But the Stallions wouldn’t go down without a fight scoring 28 unanswered points to win 28-7 and punch their ticket to the State Championship next week.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

St. Thomas More volleyball advances to state title match

NORMAL (WCIA) — Caroline Kerr and Anna McClure have been on this stage before. Three years ago they led St. Thomas More to a third place trophy as freshmen. Now everything is coming full circle for the seniors who will play for the Class 1A state championship after beating Freeport Aquin in three sets 19-25, […]
NORMAL, IL
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill to take on Faith Christian in state quarterfinals

The PIAA Championships for boys soccer are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal game Saturday. Camp Hill is the lone local representative in the brackets. Here's a quick look at the Lions' matchup with Faith Christian. CLASS A. Camp Hill (19-3-0) vs. Faith Christian (15-2-0) Where/when: Tulpehocken, 2 p.m. How they...
CAMP HILL, PA
KLFY News 10

STM, Notre Dame take home state titles

LAFAYETTE, La – Two local teams were crowned state champions on Saturday. The Notre Dame Pioneers in Division IV. The St. Thomas More Cougars in Division II. STM knocked off cross-town rival Teurlings Catholic, the defending champions for eight straight years. The Cougars won in a thrilling five sets. “We wanted it so bad,” Cougars […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Daily Freeman

High School Boys Soccer: Mount Academy rolls to state title game

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — The Mount Academy boys soccer team scored four goals in the second half, pulling away to defeat South Kortright 5-0 Saturday, Nov. 13, and putting the Eagles in the state Class D title game Sunday. It’s the fourth time in five years in New York State Public...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Standard-Examiner

1A football championship: Turnaround season has Layton Christian 1 win away from its 1st state title

OGDEN — Wednesday with the newly snowcapped Mt. Ogden to the east, the Layton Christian football team practiced at the Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex. LCA’s first-year coach Ray Stowers ran players through warmups and told them they were the only team in Davis County still practicing, and to take some pride in that fact.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen’s Memorial Christian set to begin state title defense

Monday marks the beginning of a new season for the boys basketball team at Memorial Christian Academy in Killeen. Set to tip off at 7:30 p.m., the Warriors are scheduled to play the Austin Royals in the first game of the season. Memorial Christian won the Texas Christian Athletic Foundation...
KILLEEN, TX
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy