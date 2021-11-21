Hilton Head Christian, Thomas Heyward Academy take home SCISA state titles

Article and Photos Submitted by Heritage Christian Academy : Photos By Bryan Sanford. Heritage Christian Academy celebrated their annual Homecoming Week Nov 1-5 with a Western theme. Students and staff enjoyed competitions, dress-up days, and special activities throughout the week titled “Boot the Bulldogs.” The week culminated in a campus-wide pep rally, Homecoming games, and a fun-filled Eagle Fall Carnival at the HCA Athletic Complex at Flint Hill. All three basketball teams played against Restoration Academy on Friday night with both varsity teams coming out with a win to kick off the official basketball season! The Homecoming Court was presented and alumni of the school were welcomed to the court. Homecoming King and Queen Kaden McKinney and Katie Hart and Homecoming Prince and Princess Trey Bonds and Kaitlyn Slane were crowned at the end of the Varsity Boys Basketball game. Other Homecoming representatives were:

