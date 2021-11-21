ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville lights up the square for the holiday season

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4p3f_0d35luBr00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville flipped the switch to turn on the holiday lights Saturday.

A lighting ceremony was held on Saturday to commemorate the event. Hundreds of people gathered at the square to admire the lights, take pictures with Santa and ice skate.

Jack Patterson attended the lighting and said it was an incredible sight to see.

“They just make it bigger and better every single year, I’m glad to be a Bentonville resident,” Patterson said.

In total, there are 35 miles of lights in downtown Bentonville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Sports
Bentonville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Lights Up#Ice Skate#Weather#Holiday Season#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy