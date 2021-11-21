ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Mt. Lebanon Claims 6-A Football WPIAL Crown

By Dean Iampietro, Channel 11 Sports
 3 days ago
For the first time since the year 2000, the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils won the WPIAL Football Championship.

On the strength of four touchdowns from Alex Tecza and two more touchdowns from Eli Heidenreich, the Blue Devils triggered the mercy rule during the 47-7 win over Central Catholic.

Mt. Lebanon was the top seed in 6-A and will go on to the PIAA Semi-Finals next weekend.

Head Coach Bob Palko tied Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak for the most WPIAL Championship wins with 9.

Palko’s other 8 title victories came at West Allegheny.

