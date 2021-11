Dozens of people gathered in Bo Diddley Plaza on Saturday to celebrate the transgender lives lost to violence in the past year for Transgender Day of Remembrance. “I am of divided mind and emotion tonight,” Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said while giving the Transgender Day of Remembrance proclamation. “I feel so grateful and so honored to be with all of you … in a city that honors and affirms and celebrates the trans community. But I am also so incredibly heartbroken that once again we will stand here and listen to the names of the slain, out of hatred; meaning our task is not yet complete.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO