SENIOR SURVIVAL: Falling for fall

I love this time of year — the leaves turning their glorious shades of red and gold, the austere skies flush with overhanging clouds as a prelude to winter, the slight chill in the air, the ability to reacquaint myself with a favorite sweater, and the reminder that the holidays loom...
After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is falling in the Laurel Highlands.
Seven Springs and Hidden Valley are both taking advantage of the cold weather and have begun making their own snow.
Seven Springs also has added a new chairlift, saying it will get yo to the top of their slopes faster than the old one.
It’s unclear when the slopes will open for the season.
A person needs to be careful when hoping for something. Last column, I said I was looking forward to a freeze so I could begin fall clean-up in earnest. It was 21 degrees in Vineyard Haven on both weekend nights. Oddly, on some of the job sites, things still looked great. For Pete’s sake: impatiens are blooming.
In elementary school we all remember learning that 2+2=4, how to properly hold a pencil, and that every year the seasons change. When school starts in the fall, the leaves are supposed to change colors and begin to drop just like the temperature until it’s dark and cold, ready to snow in the winter. After everything defrosts, spring quickly comes along with new life and April showers bring May flowers that lead us into the warm sticky summer months that are best spent at the beach. However, this New Orleans native had only ever experienced two real seasons living below sea level–hot damp summers and cold wet winters–and I was starting to believe that the magic of color-changing leaves in fall was just a myth.
Inner City Tabernacle of Life Ministries, 3607 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a Fall Revival with Clara Stephens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will also be a special young people’s service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 432-272-2544 or visit ictabernacleoflifeministries.com.
A Foliage Hike at the American Chestnut Land Trust. “It’s the beginning of The Great Recycling!” announced Liz Orlandi as she led a group of hikers through the forest. On a brisk November morning, 25 hearty souls gathered at the north trailhead of the American Chestnut Land Trust to enjoy a guided fall foliage walk led by Orlandi, a Master Naturalist. The group, all adults save for an intrepid 8-year-old and a teen celebrating her 13th birthday, was well equipped with walking sticks, hiking boots, cameras, and even a trail-ready wheelchair that could roll over roots and stones with ease.
IN THE FALL OF 1994 Brad Turnbull was kept busy chipping loose concrete from the joints of the south retaining wall that surrounds the Rooks County Courthouse. Turnbull worked for a Nebraska company that had a contract to restore the wall to its original condition.
Groton — Friends Zeke Wolfskehl, left, and Bob TenEyck, both of Groton Long Point, kayak in the Fishers Island Sound along the point on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. "As long as you're dressed right, this is one of the best times of year to drag a boat down to the water," said TenEyck. He said they even got a horn honk from a passing train, something he said rarely happens.
Ann’s Bright Beginners have “Fallen for Preschool” by making beautiful fall trees in their art centers recently. We still have openings if you would like for your 3, 4 or 5 year old to attend! Please call 419-399-KIDS (5437) for more information.
This has been a fall to remember, one like no other. Before I say anything else I want to say a little something about Aaron Martens. He was one of our sport’s best anglers and one of its truly unique personalities. More than that, however, he was a good man — husband, father and son. His smile will be missed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Approximately 80 children who are blind or visually impaired – including beautiful princesses, impressive Power Rangers, adorable Minions, scary skeletons, jammin’ rock stars, and an army of super heroes – enjoyed a special Fall Festival celebration recently at the Lighthouse of Broward. Children, ages 3 to...
ALTON – Vicki Allen took advantage of Wednesday's last gasp of warm weather for a while to tackle the fall chore of raking up the leaves in her front yard in the 1100 block of State Street in Alton. With the giant sycamore tree leaves, it looked like a big job.
I was working at my computer desk in the den this week, back door open, watching as sunlight touched each of the bright yellow leaves on my old friend, the maple tree. Each leaf was like a candle, illuminating the entire yard with the joy of color and life. Even...
The wind rustles dying leaves from tree branches. a dozen or so to their momentary beds. In the distance, no thunder booms. No lightning pierces the horizon. No darkness shrouds the sun and sky. No, on this last of summer days,. the only disturbance comes from each little leaf. Curling...
(StatePoint) Do you identify as an outdoor enthusiast -- but only during three seasons of the year? Here are some tips and recommendations for learning to love cold-weather camping, trekking and more:. • Take up a new sport: Whether it’s ice climbing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, there are certain sports...
Earlier this summer after we had finished harvesting our wheat crop and wrapped up planting the rest of our fall crops, my husband casually mentioned that fall harvest would take a while this year. At that time, we had a lot of acres of corn, soybeans and sorghum growing that would all need to be harvested before the end of the year.
The leaves are nearly finished falling, and the Christmas season is just beginning in Germany. But before I get into the full swing of Christmas markets, Lebkuchen, and Advent calendars, I’d like to share some of the daily life and fall fun I’ve had so far this semester. The Schlossberg...
BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Families that plan on visiting Big Bear Lake this Thanksgiving holiday will be able to visit Big Bear Snow Play for a snow-filled activity.
Big Bear Snow Play is open for the 2021-2022 winter season, offering a snow-covered tubing hill.
“We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?”
In addition to daytime fun, Big Bear Snow Play lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing.
The popular glow tubing starts Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season.
Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snow Tubing passes, which include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift are $40. A child’s ticket is $25.
Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd.
For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.
An hour or two outdoors can do so much for the soul, can’t it? Even if we’re having a lousy day, we can spend a bit of time in the sunshine, drinking in the fresh air, and listening to the still of nature as our mood steadily improves. Owl Creek Reservoir Trail in Pennsylvania provides […]
