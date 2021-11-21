LM's Hip-Hop Stop

For decades, bias against hip-hop and fear that such concerts are more likely to bring violence from the streets into venues has manifested as higher costs for event insurance that covers a range of potential outcomes, from cancellation to property damage and audience injuries. One former promoter in the Pacific Northwest says he was asked to pay up to five times more for insurance coverage on hip-hop shows in the 2010s, and when he brought a complaint to the local insurance commissioner, he was told that, as a private company, the insurer could charge whatever it wanted. Now some touring executives worry that, even as the genre’s popularity is at an all-time high, the 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries at Astroworld could further warp insurers’ perceptions — despite the fact that the culture of raging is arguably more common at hard-rock shows and has no intrinsic link to hip-hop.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO