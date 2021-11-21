ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LM's Hip-Hop Stop

By Liddell's Mohawk
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

I've thought about doing this a few times, but always come down to most won't give a shit. However, I've decided Joben...

www.mmamania.com

Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lm#Playboy Cartis
PopSugar

Lil Nas X Talks About Dismantling Hip-Hop's Hypermasculine Culture

Lil Nas X sees a brighter future for hip-hop, and he's leading the charge! The Grammy-winning rapper reflected on the negative effects of hypermasculinity within the hip-hop genre as well as his hope for a more inclusive culture in a recent interview. Speaking to GQ for the 2021 Men of the Year issue, Lil Nas X discussed the rap industry and being dragged into homophobic conversations by straight men rappers. "I'm not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he's able to," he said with regard to DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami in July. "But I don't know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine." Following DaBaby's homophobic rant, rapper T.I. came to his defense and essentially compared DaBaby's right to speak with hatred to Lil Nas X's ability to live as an openly gay man.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
parentmap.com

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Everything old is new again. Tchaikovsky’s 129-year-old ballet is reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, hitting the road for a seventh season. The production features hip hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. 42 years and a heart transplant later, this hip hop founding father is still performing as MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker.
HIP HOP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
culturemap.com

The Houston Seminar presents Under the Radar: Tracing Houston’s Music History: The Houston Hip Hop Collection

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston hip hop has a unique sound that has influenced contemporary artists such as Beyoncé, Drake, and Solange Knowles. That sound was developed primarily by the late DJ Screw, who created the innovative production technique of “chopped and screwed” for his underground cassettes in the 1990s.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Here Are Hip-Hop’s Best Songs Within a Song

Everyone loves a good ol’ fashion BOGO. Having the ability to get two (or more) things for the price of one is one of the tricks that helps drive capitalism, and when it comes to music, getting a double dose of vibes on a single track can make a song hit different.
THEATER & DANCE
Birmingham Star

Hip-hop's love-hate relationship with education

The richest men in hip-hop never finished college. Jay-Z - who is regarded as hip-hop's first billionaire - never graduated from high school. Kanye West - who is considered hip-hop's second billionaire - was a college dropout, as he titled his debut album. So was Dr. Dre - another hip-hop...
COLLEGES
uscannenbergmedia.com

Hip-hop music continues to influence today’s society

Throughout the years, controversy surrounding hip-hop music and its culture has been in the spotlight. From the hype of the east coast and west coast rivalry, to the critics who are quick to point out rap’s violent lyrics, it continues to be a hot topic. A debate around the harmful...
NFL
Billboard

Will Astroworld Worsen the Rap Against Hip-Hop Concerts?

For decades, bias against hip-hop and fear that such concerts are more likely to bring violence from the streets into venues has manifested as higher costs for event insurance that covers a range of potential outcomes, from cancellation to property damage and audience injuries. One former promoter in the Pacific Northwest says he was asked to pay up to five times more for insurance coverage on hip-hop shows in the 2010s, and when he brought a complaint to the local insurance commissioner, he was told that, as a private company, the insurer could charge whatever it wanted. Now some touring executives worry that, even as the genre’s popularity is at an all-time high, the 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries at Astroworld could further warp insurers’ perceptions — despite the fact that the culture of raging is arguably more common at hard-rock shows and has no intrinsic link to hip-hop.
MUSIC
B106

Hip-Hop Reacts to the Death of Young Dolph

The hip-hop community is deeply mourning the death of Young Dolph. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36 years old. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thorton Jr., was shot while inside Makeda's Homemade Cookies, located at 2370 Airways Blvd. in Memphis, reported Fox13. The owner, Maurice Hill, told the news outlet that his employees said the Paper Route Empire CEO had come into the bakery to purchase cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed the rapper.
MEMPHIS, TN

