ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette’s 200-year-old cathedral needs repairs

By Melody Brown-Peyton
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0561_0d35kK6W00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cathedral of St. John held its preservation gala on Saturday. The event was held to raise funds for the renovations and restoration of the cathedral.

People gathered at the cathedral hall and CCS front lawn. The 200-year-old cathedral has been a beacon in the community and is now in need of repairs. Funds raised tonight will help with the renovation project.

Anyone who would like to give can click on the link below.

https://www.saintjohncathedral.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

After 50 years, Randol’s in Lafayette has closed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –An iconic Lafayette restaurant has closed its doors after 50 years in business. Randol’s on Kaliste Saloom Road opened at its regular time and then closed its doors for the final time at the end of business Saturday. “We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Businesses celebrate Mardi Gras’ 2022 return

(KLFY)- It’s back Acadiana. Last year, we celebrated Mardi Gras virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, in 2022 the good times will roll again and stores just like this one are prepared and they’re ready to roll. “I’m pumped especially after last year,” says owner of Bead Busters and Float Rentals, Craig Spandoni. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KLFY News 10

Bailey’s hosting 29th Thanksgiving Annual Luncheon

LAFAYETTE,La. (KFLY)– For Thanksgiving, Bailey’s Seafood and Grill and Ema’s Cafe will be hosting an annual Thanksgiving Luncheon. Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal can request one for pickup or dine in. People are encouraged to dine-in and join in the holiday spirit. Bailey’s has projected to prepare about 1500 meals. The luncheon will […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Downtown Development Authority encourages residents to shop local for Small Business Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Small Business Saturday offers more than just discounts and deals to shoppers, it attracts customers to mom and pop businesses in downtown Lafayette. Board members with Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Unlimited are reminding folks to shop small. “Remember that when you shop at small businesses in your own community […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Agents cite New Iberia man for mourning dove hunting violations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 21-year-old New Iberia man was cited for alleged federal migratory game bird violations. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Brayden Krepper was cited for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral#The Cathedral Of St John#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Louisiana city borrowing $10M to start drainage improvements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwestern Louisiana city is borrowing $10 billion to jumpstart work on an estimated $20 million in needed drainage improvements. The American Press reports that Lake Charles City Council members voted 6-0 Wednesday for the borrowing, which will be repaid over 10 years with a 1.9% interest rate. Mayor Nic Hunter said […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Juvenile escapes facility for the second time in a month

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile who recently escaped from the Juvenile Justice Facility in Lake Charles has escaped again, according to the Church Point Police Department. Savion Chavis and is wanted for escape from a nonsecure Juvenile Justice Facility. This is the second time he has escaped from the Juvenile Justice Program. He […]
CHURCH POINT, LA
KLFY News 10

Crowley man dies in shooting on Beaumont Drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning on Beaumont Street in Baton Rouge. According to police, it happened before dawn, around 2 a.m. Police say they arrived on scene and found 35-year-old Lonnie Cashi of Crowley dead from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects were identified. Anyone […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

11/22/21 Morning Rush: Opelousas Police investigate death of a child

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush. Today’s Headlines: Opelousas Police are investigating suspicious death of a toddler found unresponsive on Sunday. Five dead, dozens injured after SUV drove into Christmas parade in Wisconsin. Two men recovering after a […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy