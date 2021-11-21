Lafayette’s 200-year-old cathedral needs repairs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cathedral of St. John held its preservation gala on Saturday. The event was held to raise funds for the renovations and restoration of the cathedral.

People gathered at the cathedral hall and CCS front lawn. The 200-year-old cathedral has been a beacon in the community and is now in need of repairs. Funds raised tonight will help with the renovation project.

Anyone who would like to give can click on the link below.

https://www.saintjohncathedral.org/

