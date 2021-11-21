ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols struggle in 71-53 loss to #5 Villanova in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

By Ben Bobick
Wrcbtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team struggled early offensively and never found its rhythm, falling 71-53 to No. 5 Villanova Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Tennessee shot 19-for-57 (.333) from the field on Saturday. Santiago...

Villanovan

Men's Basketball Destroys #17 Tennessee 71-53

The Villanova Wildcats picked up their first win against a ranked opponent Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena, sinking No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The ‘Cats had four players reach double figures in the game. Senior forward Brandon Slater, graduate forward Jermaine Samuels and graduate guard Collin Gillespie all had 14, while junior guard Justin Moore put up 13. Samuels also led the team in rebounds, bringing in 11 boards to give him his first double-double of the season. Volunteers junior guard Santiago Vescovi led the game in scoring, accounting for 23 of Tennessee’s' 53 points. The win advances the ‘Cats to the finals of the 2021 Cheez-It Tip-Off Tournament, where it will face No. 6 Purdue after they defeated No. 18 North Carolina.
VILLANOVA, PA
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Barnes Meets With The Media Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Tip-Off

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Vols’ trip to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Vols’ have started Barnes’ seventh season in Knoxville well, earning a pair of 25-plus point victories over instate foes UT-Martin and ETSU. The challenge increases...
KNOXVILLE, TN

