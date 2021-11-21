Vols struggle in 71-53 loss to #5 Villanova in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

The Villanova Wildcats picked up their first win against a ranked opponent Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena, sinking No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The ‘Cats had four players reach double figures in the game. Senior forward Brandon Slater, graduate forward Jermaine Samuels and graduate guard Collin Gillespie all had 14, while junior guard Justin Moore put up 13. Samuels also led the team in rebounds, bringing in 11 boards to give him his first double-double of the season. Volunteers junior guard Santiago Vescovi led the game in scoring, accounting for 23 of Tennessee’s' 53 points. The win advances the ‘Cats to the finals of the 2021 Cheez-It Tip-Off Tournament, where it will face No. 6 Purdue after they defeated No. 18 North Carolina.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO