Seneca falls to Mexico in Class 3 State Quarterfinals
SENECA, MO. — The Seneca Indians hosted Mexico in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Saturday.
They went into halftime tied at seven, but the Bulldogs managed to pick up the scoring in the second half and went on to win it 20-7.
