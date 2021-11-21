Seneca falls to Mexico in Class 3 State Quarterfinals

FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Frontenac Raiders hosted the undefeated Holton Wildcats in the Class 3A Sub-State championship game. Frontenac went into halftime down 7-6, but managed to get their offense clicking in the second half. They held the Wildcat offense to just one touchdown in the second half and ultimately got the win 32-13. “We […]

FRONTENAC, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO