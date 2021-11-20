ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Webcast with Eric Manges

By Eric Manges
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoticeably warmer today with highs reaching near 50...

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.   Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow. Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch! Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel! Credit: CBS4 Unfortunately, at the time of this...
COLORADO STATE
Fox 59

Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM. A cold front will help get showers cooking...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

A few rain or snow showers possible Thanksgiving morning. The wind will pick up with temperatures in the 30s throughout the day. Wishing you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Milder conditions for Thanksgiving

After a chilly start, a very pleasant Thanksgiving Day is on the way. Many changes follow starting on Friday. Thanksgiving Day Thursday will be milder with mostly sunny skies to start, then partly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the 40's and 50's. Clouds will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE

