This week's episode of The Flash deepened the "Armageddon" storyline, with Barry (Grant Gustin) and the rest of Team Flash trying to prove to Despero (Tony Curran) that The Flash couldn't possibly become the villain responsible for the end of the world even as things get progressively worse and worse for the Barry. However, in the final moments of the episode, there's a development that not only makes it seem like Despero could be right about Barry descending into madness but also reveals a shocking and deeply devastating death. Now, series showrunner Eric Wallace is weighing in about whether The CW series really killed off a beloved character.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO