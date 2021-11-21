ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WATCH: No. 23 Utah drubs No. 3 Oregon, denting CFP hopes

Cameron Rising passed for 178 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Britain Covey returned a punt for a score as No. 23 Utah steamrolled No. 3 Oregon 38-7 on Saturday in Pac-12 Conference play in Salt Lake City.

With the win, Utah (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12) earned the Pac-12 South Division title and a spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham became the all-time wins leader at the school with 142.

Tavion Thomas rushed for 94 yards and three TDs for Utah, which has won four straight games overall and 18 of its past 19 contests at home. Brant Kuithe caught five passes for 118 yards for the Utes.

Anthony Brown led Oregon with 231 yards passing and a touchdown but the Ducks were limited to just 294 total yards, only 63 of which came on the ground.

The Ducks (9-2, 6-2) had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Oregon is still in the driver’s seat for the Pac-12 North Division title and a spot in the conference championship game. However, the Ducks will fall out of the top four of the College Football Playoff with their second loss.

The Utes grabbed the lead on a 10-yard TD run by Thomas with 4:40 to play in the first quarter that capped a 13-play, 63-yard march. Later, Rising scooted around left end for a 1-yard scoring run with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter to finish off an 80-yard, 9-play drive and give Utah a 14-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fNxc_0d35iyto00
Top 25 College Football Rankings: Ohio State climbs, Oregon and Michigan State crash

Thomas added his second TD – going untouched on a 4-yard run – and pushed the Utes’ lead to 21-0 with just 27 seconds remaining in the half.

Oregon tried to get something out of the time left before halftime but ended up punting on the final play of the half, with Covey ripping off a 78-yard return for a touchdown.

Utah outgained the Ducks 242-122 in the first half, running 40 plays to Oregon’s 26.

Oregon finally responded, driving 75 yards in nine plays with Brown’s 36-yard TD pass to Devon Williams to open the third quarter. But the Utes answered, powering down the field to Thomas’ third touchdown run, this one from 5 yards out with 3:56 to play in the third, to regain their 28-point lead.

Utah added a 26-yard field goal by Jadon Redding halfway through the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

–Field Level Media

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly news conference Monday to talk about the game against Ohio State.  A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference […]
Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
What Sevyn Banks' absence means for Ohio State football defense against Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s three-man cornerback rotation is down to a duo Saturday against Michigan State. Starting cornerback Sevyn Banks was listed as a game-time decision for the top-10 matchup at Ohio Stadium. He gingerly went through pregame stretching with his position group. He did not come out in uniform for the full pre-game warmups.
Current SEC Coach Is "Strong Candidate" For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
