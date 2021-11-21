Runners line up for Nights of Lights 5K race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Runners in the Richmond Marathon will not receive their finisher medals at the race. The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California. Runners will get their medal a few days to a few weeks after...
It's a big weekend for runners in our area and those coming from out of town. The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon races kick off Saturday morning. "The First Horizon Pavilion and the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Expo are going to be jam packed," Chattanooga Sports Chief Sports Officer Tim Morgan said. About...
The McCracken County Mustangs Running Boosters will host their third ever Yule Light Up the Night 5k and Kid's K on December 9. The event will take place under the Christmas Lights at Noble Park. The Kid's K is scheduled to begin at 7 pm and the 5k will begin at 7:30 pm. All ages, walkers, and strollers are welcome.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA is a school of tradition and on the last home football game every year, there are two opposing traditions: the 'fourth year fifth' and 'fourth year 5k.'. In 1997, fourth year student Leslie Baltz died due to a high risk drinking accident. She was...
JACKSON — The third annual Blackout 5K/10K, hosted by Run The Whites, at Black Mountain in Jackson on Saturday, attracted a record field that enjoyed the above-average weather temperatures for a fun night race. There were 143 runners (77 in the 10K and 66 in the 5K) this year. Runners...
Melissa and I met nearly seven years ago at an Achilles group run in Central Park. Our friendship was forged deeply and quickly over our shared love of fashion, running, and travel, among many other passions and interests. Since our meeting all those years ago we have run—between the two of us— nineteen marathons, including an ultra-marathon together. We’ve shared laughs and tears throughout our training blocks, our races, and our day-to-day lives.
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Runners braved cold temperatures Saturday morning to show who was the fastest in the Secret City Half Marathon and 5K. They took off from the starting line at 9 a.m. and sped through the areas around Melton Hill Lake and Emory Valley Road. Both the half...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community members will come together on Thanksgiving morning to run the Annual Turkey Trot 5K. All money raised is used to support running in the Black Hills: kid’s running programs, trail maintenance, college scholarships for runners, etc. When: November 25th, 2021. Time: The event starts...
More than 170 runners and walkers flooded Black Diamond Ranch the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13, for the inaugural Camp Spirit 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk, a fundraiser for Camp E-Nini-Hassee. Youths dominated the 3.1-mile loop around Black Diamond Circle, with 13-year-old Miles Tobin winning overall male honors with a...
This morning, nearly 60 runners woke up early to run Mercer University's homecoming 5K race. There were a total of six categories, where a total of eighteen medals were distributed. The overall winner was Jack Bullen with a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds, and the second-place winner was...
GUTHRIE OAP RUNNERS-UP The Guthrie JHS One-Act Play troupe placed 2nd at the district contest with their performance of “Peter Pan.” Rodie Sanders, Ivan Gonzalez and Scrappy Trevino were awarded best technical crew. Kaleb Green, Jordan Jernigan and Cirsten Winslow earned the Honorable All-Star Cast Awards. Noah Sisson, Nate Swaringen and Braydon Blankenship received the All-Star Cast Awards. Best…
Get a group of runners together, and you’ll find as many opinions about gels as there are people—and they’re not always flattering. But the gooey nutrition is a staple in fuel belts for marathoners and half marathoners everywhere. Why? Efforts over 60 minutes require you to start replenishing calories lost. But before you pick your poison, there are a few things you should know about energy gel nutrition.
The 26th annual Throggs Neck Benevolent Association’s 5K Turkey Trot kicked off Saturday, with Thanksgiving just around the corner. More than 100 runners and their supporters gathered at Orchard Beach to run in the annual race. The event started in 1995 when a beloved member of the community died from...
