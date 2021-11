Portland, OR’s Migration Brewing has announced a new partnership with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation (OWF). The collaborative effort, beginning this month, will feature a hand-crafted specialty red lager in celebration of the organization’s newly designed Oregon state license plate. In December, the partners will celebrate an official release of the beer, which will be available on draft at all Migration pub locations, as well as six-pack cans that feature a specially designed image hailing directly from the new license plates. Migration will donate a portion of the proceeds from all food and drink sales during the release party to OWF.

