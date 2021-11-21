ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'League of Legends' Animated Series 'Arcane' Confirmed for Season 2

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the massive success of season one — which debuted to high acclaim with a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — Riot Games and Netflix‘s League of Legends animated spin-off Arcane has now been greenlit for a...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hazard-herald.com

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty partners with animated Netflix series Arcane

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has partnered with Riot Games on their new 'Arcane' series. The billionaire businesswoman and music megastar's beauty brand is curating looks for the animated streaming television series on Netflix based on the battle video game, 'League of Legends', and will also work on other content for the video game developers.
TV & VIDEOS
realsport101.com

League of Legends Avatar Creator brings summoners right into Arcane

League of Legends is heading toward the massive Preseason for 2022, and while LoL 11.23 is up next, the newly released Avatar Creator is what's really exciting players today. Here's all you need to know about the League of Legends Avatar Creator, your options to build your own avatar, and how you can use this avatar in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Among Us adds League of Legends cosmetics in celebration of Arcane show

Among Us announced on Wednesday that they are adding League of Legends cosmetic options to the game, in collaboration with Riot Games, to celebrate the release of the wildly successful Arcane television show that is set in the League of Legends universe. They did not announce what all champion skins...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Katie Leung
Person
Ella Purnell
ClutchPoints

League of Legends Arcane champions coming soon to Among Us

In another huge crossover, Riot Games and InnerSloth have teamed up to bring League of Legends champions from the worldwide hit Netflix series Arcane to Among Us. These two worlds will collide to bring brand new League-themed cosmetics to the popular game. The Arcane content, including fan-favorite champions like Jinx, will be coming out on Among Us on November 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Arcane's success spurs Riot Games to plan even more League of Legends shows

In an interview with the LA Times, Riot Games President of Entertainment Shauna Spenley confirmed that following the success of Arcane, Riot is planning to make even more television shows centered on League of Legends and other Riot IPs. "I don’t think most of Hollywood realizes how massive this is,”...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Arcane#Riot And Fortiche
dexerto.com

6 League of Legends stories that deserve the Arcane Netflix treatment

Arcane, League of Legends’ first foray into a true cinematic universe, has been a hit with players. Now, fans of Riot want more. We’ve got a list of six LoL stories that deserve the Netflix treatment, spanning across Runeterra. League of Legends players ⁠— and even those who haven’t heard...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Burger King Arcane Menu: Burger King Collaborates League of Legends

Arcane is Riot Games’ animated serires available on Netflix. This show is arguably one of the best series of 2021. Burger King introduced Burger King Arcane Menu to celebrate the show and the characters from the show. Burger King Arcane Menu. Arcane (titled onscreen as Arcane: League of Legends) is...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
PC Gamer

What League of Legends games you should play after watching Arcane

So you've watched Arcane and now you're thinking, "Hey, this world and its characters seem really cool. I should finally play that League of Legends game everyone talks about." That's not a terrible decision to make—especially considering League of Legends is the most popular game in the world. But the choice actually isn't that easy. There are actually a variety of games set in the Runeterra universe that Arcane is based on, not just the popular MOBA. Each one has its own strengths and will appeal to different types of players. All of them are good, but which one is the best fit for you? That's what this comprehensive breakdown will help answer.
VIDEO GAMES
secretlosangeles.com

Experience A ‘League Of Legends’ Universe IRL With This Jaw-Dropping ‘Arcane’ Adventure

Step into the neon-drenched labyrinth of Arcane’s Undercity and run the gauntlet—in real life. League of Legends video game was turned into the new binge-worthy animated Netflix series ‘Arcane.’ Now, the pioneering storytellers Secret Cinema are cranking things up a notch with a mind-bending, immersive experience in L.A. And it’s limited to four weeks only.
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

‘Arcane’ Fire: Why ‘League of Legends’ Creator Riot Games Is Producing TV and Film Projects in House

”You really need people who understand these players and these games at the heart and soul of what we make,“ Shauna Spenley says of hit Netflix series. Hollywood does not have a great track record for adapting video games to the screen or figuring out what makes gamers tick, though it hasn’t stopped them from trying. As everyone from Netflix to Facebook tries to dip their toes into the world of gaming, Riot Games and its entertainment division Riot Entertainment are hoping to beat others at their own game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Asmongold calls on Square Enix to make Arcane-style FFXIV animated series

Twitch star Asmongold talked about his desire for a Final Fantasy XIV animated show and mentioned the franchise has had success with the medium in the past. Asmongold has returned to streaming on Twitch, which means his adventures in Eorzea have begun once again. He was streaming on his secondary...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends Act II

EJ Moreno with a video review of the second act of Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends…. Arcane started off strong with its Act One, and the series is staying strong with an even better Act Two. Critic EJ Moreno breaks down all three episodes of the new League of Legends series and predicts how Act Three will end the first season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy