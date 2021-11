FORT MYERS, Fla. - Junior Kierstan Bell scored her 1,000th-career point Friday evening against Temple as the No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (2-0) pulled away in the second half against the Owls (1-1) at Alico Arena to win 70-53. "I thought this was a great game where we were tested, but were able to make a run in the second half to beat a really good team," said head coach Karl Smesko. "I expect Temple to do really well this year. For our first game against a Division I opponent, this was a good result for us."

