Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past W. Illinois 84-80

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as DePaul narrowly beat Western Illinois 84-80 on Saturday night.

Brandon Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-0). Nick Ongenda added 15 points and three blocks. David Jones had 12 points.

Luka Barisic scored a career-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (3-1). Trenton Massner added 16 points and eight rebounds. Will Carius had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

ABC News

Citadel Bulldogs basketball coach Duggar Baucom taken to hospital after collapsing early in game at Duke Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. -- The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom was taken to a hospital after collapsing barely a minute into Monday night's game against No. 5 Duke. The 61-year-old Baucom fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped out of the gym by medical personnel and taken to Duke University Hospital.
COLLEGE SPORTS
