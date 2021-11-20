ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Swimming: White Plains, Horace Greeley swimmers win two state championships apiece

By Debbie Schechter, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
White Plains' Alexa Reyna rewrote the record books Saturday in the NYSPHSAA championships at Ithaca College.

The sophomore won the 500-yard freestyle for the second straight year, this time in a time of 4:44.59. That time is a new NYSPHSAA record and Section 1 record. It's also an automatic All-American time.

"I've been working hard but I really didn't see the record coming," Reyna said. "I either thought I'd be going my old time or just a little bit faster. (But) knowing I can go my best time by three seconds and making the state record is raises my confidence to a new level."

Earlier in the meet, Reyna also won the state championship in the 200 freestyle. Her time of 1:48.70 was an automatic All-American time and a new Section 1 record.

"It hasn't processed yet," Reyna said of the two state championships. "It feels great. I think my confidence before my swims affected how I competed because in 2020, it wasn't a very good year for me and I lost my confidence. Going into this meet, seeing that I went my best times for both my 2 free and my 5 free, it just regained everything."

But Reyna wasn't the only Section 1 swimmer leaving Ithaca with a pair of state championships.

Horace Greeley senior Sabrina Johnston won two individual state championships and one relay title.

Johnston won the 50-yard freestyle state and federation title in a time of 22.85 seconds. That was an automatic All-American time, as was her time of 54.45 seconds that won her the 100 backstroke state title. The last person from Section 1 to win this title was former Quakers standout Emma Hadley.

Johnston, along with teammates Emma Zhu, Madeline Adams-Miller and Kelly Byrne, also finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:27.44, which was another automatic All-American time.

Johnston and Zhu along with freshman Zoe Chung and sophomore Kiara Cekic took third in the 200 medley relay.

In the 200 freestyle, Reyna was joined on the podium by Dobbs Ferry junior Lucy Walker and Clarkstown freshman Isabella Budnik who finished second and third in the state, respectively.

Walker was also second in the 100 free. Zhu was third in the event.

"I think it was a super successful states meet," Walker said. "Especially with personal bests in both of my races. I went to states as a freshman and I'd see all these older girls do so well in their events. To be that person now is really exciting."

Other Section 1 top 10 finishes included:

  • Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla (6), Clarkstown (7) and White Plains (9) in the 200 medley relay.
  • Clarkstown senior Grace Dwyer was sixth in the 200 free and ninth in the 100 back.
  • White Plains freshman Saskia Aikman was ninth in the 50 free.
  • Briarcliff junior Annabelle Kung was eighth in the 100 butterfly.
  • Budnik was eighth in the 100 free.
  • Eastchester freshman Lucianna Gutierrez was 10th in the 500.
  • The White Plains 200 free relay finished eighth.
  • In the 100 breaststroke, Ursula Ott of the combined Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla was ninth and Harrison freshman Sophia Bondikov was 10th.
  • In the 400 free relay, Clarkstown was sixth, Eastchester was seventh and John Jay finished 10th in the event.

