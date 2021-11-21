Hurricanes hold onto lead to pull off win over Virginia Tech, become bowl-eligible for ninth consecutive year

Entering Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes faced many questions from the outside about how they would respond to the events of the week leading into their matchup against Virginia Tech.

Not only were they coming off their first loss to rival Florida State since 2016, but former athletic director Blake James’ departure from UM on Monday intensified the speculation about coach Manny Diaz’s job security.

Despite the potential distractions, the Hurricanes responded how Diaz expected them to in their 38-26 win over the Hokies.

“The resiliency, the mental toughness, the resolve and not flinching,” Diaz said, “all those things, as a coach you are so proud to coach a football team that exerts those principles.”

Miami (6-5, 4-3 ACC) had a strong offensive response to turning the ball over or punting on its first six possessions against the Seminoles.

The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their first four drives against the Hokies to take a 28-10 lead midway through the second quarter that turned into a 28-13 halftime advantage.

But for most of the third quarter, UM resembled the unproductive team that lost to FSU, letting the Hokies — who were coached by co-defensive line coach J.C. Price after the program parted ways with coach Justin Fuente earlier in the week — outscore them 13-3 and reduce the Hurricanes’ lead to 31-26 after a failed two-point conversion.

Ultimately, Miami’s defense held Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) in check for the fourth quarter.

And when the Hurricanes needed it most, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Harley early in the fourth quarter to give UM a 38-26 lead, allowing UM to secure the 12-point win, send its seniors off on a high note in their final home game at Hard Rock Stadium and become bowl-eligible for the ninth consecutive season.

The Hurricanes slid on the soaked field in Hard Rock Stadium after it poured rained for most of the game and carried the seniors off the field on their shoulders after the win.

“With the way the season has gone, the way the guys have battled, the seniors deserve to go out on that note,” tight end Will Mallory said. “I was looking for the two tight ends in my group to lift up, but they had already been lifted up. It’s a great feeling to see those guys get carried off the field, especially with that [win]. They all deserve it.”

After a hot start, which included going 11 of 15 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Van Dyke finished 19 of 33 for 357 yards and three touchdowns for his fifth consecutive 300-yard passing game.

Van Dyke is the only ACC quarterback over the past 15 seasons to throw for 300-plus yards and have three-plus passing touchdowns in five consecutive games.

Wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who’s seemingly Van Dyke’s favorite target, had seven catches for 116 yards against the Hokies, putting him at 71 receptions for 1,071 yards on the year to become the fifth UM player in program history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

The Hurricanes finished with 10 tackles for losses, led by defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte and linebacker Ryan Ragone at two apiece.

Miami and Van Dyke came out firing offensively, with the second-year freshman completing a 39-yard pass to Rambo on Miami’s first offensive play on a drive that ended with a Mallory 8-yard touchdown to give UM an early 7-0 lead.

The Hurricanes scored on their next three drives, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Van Dyke to freshman wide receiver Brashard Smith on Miami’s first play of its fourth possession to give UM a 28-10 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter.

From there, the Hokies held UM to 46 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter, with the Hurricanes’ lone score of the quarter coming on an Andy Borregales field goal after a Zach McCloud strip-sack that led to cornerback Marcus Clarke recovering the fumble on Virginia Tech’s 20.

“I tried not to think too much about what I would do in this game and I tried to go out there and take it play by play like a normal game and not let the hype around it get into my head,” said McCloud, a sixth-year senior. “The strip-sack came when it did. Towards the end of the third quarter, I was getting frustrated that I wasn’t getting the result, but I kept on rushing and things came together and worked out.”

Virginia Tech used a successful onside kick to score touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to reduce UM’s lead to 31-26 late in the third quarter, but Van Dyke and Harley connected for the deciding score and UM’s defense buckled down to hold onto the win.

“That pass right there sealed the deal,” Harley said. “It was my last touchdown at Hard Rock as a Cane. It meant a lot.”

The Hurricanes will close out their regular season on the road against Duke (3-8, 0-7 ACC) next Saturday, which will determine which bowl game they’re chosen for.

“It means a lot,” Van Dyke said when asked what difference a bowl game could make for UM. “I feel like it goes for the future, just getting that extra game, possibly getting eight wins. Right now, we have one goal in mind and that’s preparing for Duke.”