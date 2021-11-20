ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URI falls to Tulsa, 77-71, at Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach

By Journal Staff
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Cold-shooting in the final stretch spelled doom for the Rhode Island Rams against Tulsa in their Sunshine Slam meeting Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Fla.

URI connected for just 14 points in the final 12:27 of play, falling to the Golden Hurricane, 77-71, for their first loss of the season.

A Makhi Mitchell layup put Rhode Island up 57-50, tying their largest lead of the night with 7:43 remaining before Tulsa went on a 12-4 run to overtake the Rams.

Rhody center Makhel Mitchell (7-for-9, 6-for-11) led the Rams with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Jeremy Sheppard had 18 points, three steals and two blocks. URI blocked nine shots, getting three each from Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell.

Tulsa's Sam Griffin had a game-high 21 points in the Golden Hurricane win.

URI will face Boston College for the second time in a week when they square off Sunday at 5 p.m. in the tournament's consolation game. The Eagles fell to Utah, 68-61, earlier on Saturday when Riley Battin hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game and Utah held off BC. The Eagles and Rams faced off Wednesday night at the Ryan Center, with URI winning, 57-49.

Tulsa 77, URI 71

TULSA (3-1): Horne 7-13 2-3 17, Idowu 2-4 0-0 4, Dalger 2-6 8-8 12, Embery-Simpson 1-4 0-0 3, Griffin 9-16 0-0 21, Haywood 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Pritchard 3-9 2-2 8, Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Earley 0-0 0-0 0, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 12-13 77.

RHODE ISLAND (3-1): Makhi.Mitchell 2-3 4-4 8, Makhe.Mitchell 7-9 6-11 20, El-Amin 2-7 2-3 6, Leggett 1-6 2-2 4, Sheppard 6-11 2-2 18, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Walker 3-3 1-1 8, Carey 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 17-23 71.

Halftime_Rhode Island 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 7-19 (Griffin 3-7, Haywood 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Horne 1-4, Pritchard 0-1, Dalger 0-2), Rhode Island 6-15 (Sheppard 4-6, Walker 1-1, Martin 1-2, Leggett 0-1, Thomas 0-1, El-Amin 0-4). Rebounds_Tulsa 26 (Dalger 8), Rhode Island 23 (Makhe.Mitchell, Martin 6). Assists_Tulsa 13 (Griffin 3), Rhode Island 11 (El-Amin, Martin 3). Total Fouls_Tulsa 18, Rhode Island 16. A_1,357 (9,312)

