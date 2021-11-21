ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County In the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0d35dInv00 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Killeen-Temple, TX, metro area consists of Bell County, Coryell County, and Lampasas County. In the past week, there were an average of 1.7 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Killeen residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 13.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Killeen residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Killeen-Temple metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Bell County. There were an average of 2.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Bell County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Killeen with available data.

Case growth in the Killeen metro area varies widely at the county level. In Coryell County, for example, there were an average of 0.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Killeen and far more than the case growth rate in Bell County.

While Bell County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Killeen area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 11,297.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Bell County, the third most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Bell County, unemployment peaked at 11.5% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Bell County 348,574 2.0 15.6 11,297.7 209.4
2 Lampasas County 20,862 1.5 11.7 17,040.6 326.0
3 Coryell County 75,280 0.4 1.7 14,341.1 217.9

Comments / 0

