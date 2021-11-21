ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County In the Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0d35dG2T00 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Macon-Bibb County, GA, metro area consists of Bibb County, Jones County, Monroe County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 1.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Macon residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 15.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Macon residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Macon-Bibb County metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Monroe County. There were an average of 2.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Monroe County during the past week, the most of the five counties in Macon with available data.

Case growth in the Macon metro area varies widely at the county level. In Crawford County, for example, there were an average of 0.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Macon and far more than the case growth rate in Monroe County.

While Monroe County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Macon area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 15,700.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Monroe County, the second most of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Monroe County, unemployment peaked at 9.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Monroe County 27,171 2.6 18.1 15,700.6 552.1
2 Bibb County 153,200 1.9 15.0 16,901.4 421.0
3 Jones County 28,579 1.9 17.8 12,344.7 332.4
4 Twiggs County 8,229 1.0 11.9 13,391.7 753.4
5 Crawford County 12,325 0.3 4.8 9,346.9 357.0

