ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County In the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0d35dEH100 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lansing-East Lansing, MI, metro area consists of Ingham County, Eaton County, Clinton County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 5.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Lansing residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 55.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Lansing residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Shiawassee County. There were an average of 6.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Shiawassee County during the past week, the most of the four counties in Lansing with available data.

Case growth in the Lansing metro area varies at the county level. In Ingham County, for example, there were an average of 4.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Lansing and more than the case growth rate in Shiawassee County.

Just as Shiawassee County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Lansing area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 14,713.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Shiawassee County, the most of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Shiawassee County, unemployment peaked at 29.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Shiawassee County 68,340 6.7 70.9 14,713.2 203.4
2 Eaton County 109,456 6.2 62.7 13,670.3 238.5
3 Clinton County 78,389 5.8 74.2 14,656.4 159.5
4 Ingham County 290,587 4.3 44.2 11,838.1 166.2

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Fewest Smokers

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion cigаrettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased cigаrette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies.  Smоking is the […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Longest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Times

Labor shortage creates headache for garbage collectors, residents

Some Hall County residents have seen delays in getting their trash picked up lately while one of the county’s biggest sanitation service providers, Red Oak Sanitation, is struggling to find workers. Owner Stub Luce said they’ve had shortages at all positions. “It doesn’t matter if it’s inside customer service or...
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Americans#The Lansing East Lansing#Mi
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

1 in 6 North Carolina adults have gotten COVID-19 booster

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New state data shows more than 1.3 million of the roughly 8.2 million North Carolina adults who qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot — or one in six eligible residents — have gotten the extra protection against a virus that has killed about 775,000 Americans. The information released Wednesday by the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Biggest Bullying Problem

The American Psychological Association defines bullying as “aggressive behavior in which someone intentionally and repeatedly causes another person injury or discomfort.” Such behaviors can take the form of physical contact, verbal attacks, or other more subtle actions. Sadly, those being bullied often have no idea what they did to spark the assaults and have difficulty […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
WETM 18 News

Chemung County to hold on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the remainder of the year

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will continue to hold onsite vaccination clinics through the month of December. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Jassen vaccines will be offered based on availability. First dose, second dose, third dose (immunocompromised), and booster doses will be available for those that meet the criteria. The […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
CBS Chicago

West Lakeview Neighbors Want Every Option Explored To Keep Trees From Being Cut Down For City Water Pipe Replacement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of trees are potentially slated to get the axe in West Lakeview, and residents have been mobilizing to stop it. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday evening, these residents do not want a repeat of the virtual clearcutting seen in other neighborhoods. They want every preservation option explored. The trees are decades old and towering – one of them is about 10 times taller than Kozlov herself, who is a little over 5 feet. They may all be cut down by the city in the next couple of months for water pipe replacement. So some...
CHICAGO, IL
WOOD TV8

Regional hospitals overrun with patients

As Michigan's biggest health systems remain full, administrators of smaller hospitals say they are being overrun with patients of many different illnesses, not just the coronavirus.
HOLLAND, MI
KATU.com

Oregon workers are quitting their jobs at record rates

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department just received new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing job openings and labor turnover going into fall. Economists tell us in September, about three percent of US workers quit their jobs. In Oregon, it was four percent, totaling more than 70,000 employees.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy