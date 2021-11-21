ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

This Is the County In the Madison, WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0d35dBcq00 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Madison, WI, metro area consists of Dane County, Columbia County, Green County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 3.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Madison residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 26.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Madison residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Madison metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Green County. There were an average of 8.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Green County during the past week, the most of the four counties in Madison with available data.

Case growth in the Madison metro area varies at the county level. In Dane County, for example, there were an average of 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Madison and more than the case growth rate in Green County.

While Green County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Madison area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 13,795.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Green County, the second most of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Green County, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Green County 36,896 8.1 56.3 13,795.5 94.9
2 Columbia County 57,133 4.8 40.0 14,867.1 148.8
3 Iowa County 23,618 4.2 40.9 12,414.3 72.0
4 Dane County 536,078 3.1 22.1 11,286.0 71.1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Fewest Smokers

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion cigаrettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased cigаrette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies.  Smоking is the […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Madison Metro#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Biggest Bullying Problem

The American Psychological Association defines bullying as “aggressive behavior in which someone intentionally and repeatedly causes another person injury or discomfort.” Such behaviors can take the form of physical contact, verbal attacks, or other more subtle actions. Sadly, those being bullied often have no idea what they did to spark the assaults and have difficulty […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

The Safest City in Every State

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With The Highest Aggravated Assault Rate

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy