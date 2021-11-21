ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

By ROB HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iH3b_0d35cxnp00
1 of 3

The eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. And a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital was unveiled on Sunday to count down one year until kickoff.

Expect another 12 months of pressure from rights groups — fueled by player protests — and indignation from some World Cup organizers.

“Qatar has been unfairly treated and scrutinized for a number of years,” organizing committee CEO Nasser Al Khater said Saturday.

That scrutiny, though, has produced improvements to labor laws under the weight of criticism of working conditions since a reported $200 billion of upgrades to the country’s infrastructure began after the FIFA vote in December 2010.

“You take it into context of the region,” Al Khater told reporters, “I think Qatar is a trailblazer right now with all the reform that it’s done, whether it’s on worker standards, accommodation standards, the introduction of minimum wage.”

In some cases it was the World Cup organizing committee introducing changes before the country as a whole, but the enforcement of laws and conditions facing workers — particularly in the fierce summer heat — remains a source of concern for groups.

Qatar has not provided full details and data on the deaths of the migrant workers, particularly from South Asia, who are relied on to build the infrastructure across the country. Amnesty International has highlighted the need for deeper investigations into the cause of deaths, the lack of a right to form unions and the need for all companies to comply with newer laws saying workers should be allowed to leave jobs without permission of the employer.

“There’s criticism,” Al Khater said. “There’s work that needs to be done. There is, however, a lot of progress but unfortunately that has not been captured in reports such as Amnesty, Human Rights Watch.”

Twelve countries, as well as Qatar as host, have so far secured qualification for the 32-team event. Denmark has said its training kit in Qatar will feature critical human rights messages, ensuring the tournament will feature player activism.

The building work is starting to wind down.

“All eight stadiums for the World Cup are complete,” Al Khater said.

Seven venues are now ready to stage matches, with Stadium 974 built using that number of shipping containers to be inaugurated later this month at the FIFA Arab Cup that is serving as a test event for the World Cup.

A 40-minute drive north takes fans to the 80,000-capacity Losail Stadium that will stage the final on Dec. 18, 2022 but is not ready for games. Nearby is also the Losail International Circuit where Formula One defending world champion Lewis Hamilton said ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Qatar Grand Prix that the country still has a “long way to go” on ensuring equality.

Hamilton is wearing a rainbow-colored helmet in Qatar to draw attention to the anti-LGBTQ+ laws that World Cup organizers effectively suggest won’t be enforced during the tournament.

“Everybody is welcome to come to Qatar and have an enjoyable time at the World Cup,” Al Khater said. “They can come and enjoy their time here without fear of any sort of repercussions, it makes no difference to people’s (sexual) orientation, religion, creed, race whatsoever.”

Al Khater said any couple could share a hotel room.

“I don’t know if this is a misconception,” he said. “I don’t know where you know, where you get this from. I mean, anybody is free to stay in a hotel, whether with their friend, with their partner.”

The challenge for supporters could still be affording the trip. Even though it’s a World Cup requiring no flights between games, demand for accommodation could be stretched in the tiny Gulf nation. What helps fans is being able to stay in neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, after they lifted an economic, diplomatic and travel boycott of Qatar this year that had been running since 2017.

“The ultimate goal is to have a successful World Cup and you can only have a successful World Cup when you have fans attending,” Al Khater said. “So this has been taken into consideration to make sure that there’s plentiful accommodation and there’s accommodation available for all budgets.”

Fans will be traveling months later than usual for the World Cup. Opening on Nov. 21, 2022, with the final on Dec. 18, remains contentious as the major European leagues finalize the starting dates for a season so significantly disrupted for the first time by the World Cup.

Qatar bid for the World Cup under FIFA’s terms for the usual June-July slot, with the schedule change only decided after the vote. The now largely discredited committee of FIFA executives that voted by a majority for Qatar overlooked concerns about the heat.

That vote has remained under the cloud of corruption.

A FIFA-commissioned probe highlighted the unease of investigators looking into Qatar’s methods to win the vote but concluded there was no “evidence of any improper activity by the bid team.” American attorney Michael Garcia did, however, find that some of Qatar’s conduct “may not have met the standards” required by FIFA.

Fresh allegations of wrongdoing surfaced last year when American prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid by Qatar for votes. An indictment said Nicolás Leoz, then president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazil federation president Ricardo Teixeira received bribes to vote for Qatar.

“All of these investigations have shown us that Qatar has been vindicated of all the allegations made against it,” Al Khater said when asked about the claims that emerged in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. “So whatever you’re referring to, I deny categorically.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Brazil, Argentina eye Qatar World Cup qualification

Montevideo (AFP) – Brazil host Colombia in Sao Paulo on Thursday knowing victory will book their ticket to Qatar with six World Cup qualifiers to spare following a near perfect record so far. Even a draw for the Selecao would be enough if Uruguay lose at home to Argentina on...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
World Soccer Talk

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

Nicosia (AFP) – A year before the World Cup in Qatar, Amnesty International Tuesday urged the energy-rich emirate to end abuses against migrant workers, many of whom built the tournament’s infrastructure. “The daily reality for many migrant workers in the country remains harsh, despite legal changes introduced since 2017,” the...
ADVOCACY
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: How many teams will there be at the World Cup in Qatar?

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to host 32 nations. While the format of the tournament will welcome an addition 16 teams for the 2026 edition in USA, Canada and Mexico, Qatar is set to become the last 32-country competition - hosting across just eight locations. Qatar is...
FIFA
The Guardian

World Cup 2022: ranking the top 10 contenders a year before Qatar

With just over a year to go until the World Cup kicks off, 12 teams have qualified alongside hosts Qatar. All four semi-finalists from 2018 have sealed their spots and are joined by former world champions Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain, while recent European champions Portugal and Italy still have more to do. With most of the big hitters now able to prepare for the tournament, we assess where they stand as the countdown to Qatar begins.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#Doha#Qatari#Amnesty International
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. All this week, we'll have stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark. Qatar 2022 is barely a year away, and with the conclusion of the November qualifying window Tuesday, we’re starting...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

Doha (AFP) – After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar’s preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation...
FIFA
sportspromedia.com

2022 World Cup one year to go: Moral dilemmas, divided opinion and questions for Qatar

When former Fifa president Sepp Blatter was charged with fraud by Swiss prosecutors earlier this month, it provided yet another reminder of the world soccer governing body’s previous transgressions. The 85-year-old, along with Michel Platini, once the president of European soccer body Uefa, is due in court over an alleged...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022 favourites: Best odds on Qatar World Cup winners

Who are the World Cup 2022 favourites? The Qatar World Cup is quickly approaching and talk of football potentially coming home will soon start again. The pain of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley is still a recent memory, but the focus is now on next winter after Gareth Southgate’s team secured qualification with two emphatic wins in the past week.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Celebrates One Year Out to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Offers Extensive FIFA World Cup™ Initiatives and Storytelling Across TV, Digital and Social Platforms. New FIFA World Cup™ Countdown Trailer Unveiled Today (LINK HERE) FOX Bet Sportsbook Reveals Brazil is Early Favorite to Win the Anticipated Tournament. FOX NFL KICKOFF Marks the Occasion This Sunday. ‘Sports on Tubi’ Features All-Day...
FIFA
AFP

Norway summons Qatar ambassador after reporters held in Doha

Norway summoned Qatar's ambassador on Wednesday to discuss the arrests of two Norwegian TV reporters in Doha where they were covering preparations and controversies around the 2022 World Cup. Norway's foreign ministry said that Qatar's envoy to Oslo was summoned to discuss the case of the reporters.
EUROPE
The Independent

2 journalists at Norway state broadcaster arrested in Qatar

Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday. Qatar's government later accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit” as the two returned early Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere responded by saying their arrest was “unacceptable.”“A free press is crucial in a functioning democracy,” Gahr Stoere wrote...
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy