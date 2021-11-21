ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Beau Brinkley: Joins active roster

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Brinkley was signed to the active roster Saturday. Brinkley was waived by the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals should consider adding former Texans running back to roster

Waived by the Houston Texans on Tuesday, Phillip Lindsay could help the Arizona Cardinals make up for the loss of running back Chase Edmonds. Just one snap is all it took back in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers for Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds to suffer a significant ankle injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Budda Baker: Active in Week 10

Baker (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Baker was in the concussion protocol during the week but was able to log a limited practice Friday. He's logged 14 tackles (eight solo) and an interception across the last two games.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Activate A.J. Green From Covid list

For as long as the initial injury report was this week, the Cardinals at least are getting healthier when it comes to Covid. Wide receiver A.J. Green was activated from the Covid list prior to Thursday's practice. Tight end Demetrius Harris had been lifted from the list Wednesday. To make...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beau Brinkley
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton, Juston Burris active for Cardinals game

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Not only is he back, he's already in uniform. The Panthers activated quarterback Cam Newton for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, increasing the chances that he could appear in his first game with the team since 2019. The Panthers are going to start P.J. Walker, since he's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Activate TE Demetrius Harris

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves, but none more important than the activation of tight end Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Harris was on the list for exactly a week, as last Wednesday he and receiver A.J. Green were placed on the list following positive tests.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Titans#Long Snapper#American Football#Ir
CBS Sports

Trace McSorley: In line to join Cardinals

The Cardinals plan to sign McSorley off the Ravens' practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens had elevated McSorley from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears to serve as the team's No. 2 QB with Lamar Jackson (illness) inactive, but he's now slated to move on to Arizona, where he'll slot in as the Cardinals' No. 3 signal-caller behind Kyler Murray (ankle) and Colt McCoy.
NFL
Onward State

Report: Trace McSorley Signs To Arizona Cardinals’ Active Roster

Former Penn State football star quarterback Trace McSorley has reportedly signed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McSorley spent two full seasons as a back-up signal caller for John Harbaugh’s group. The Ashburn, Va. native was waived by the Ravens ahead of this season, and spent most of the 2021 campaign on the practice squad. However, McSorley was activated against the Bears this past weekend while starter Lamar Jackson dealt with an illness.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy