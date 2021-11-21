Cardinals' Beau Brinkley: Joins active roster

Former Penn State football star quarterback Trace McSorley has reportedly signed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McSorley spent two full seasons as a back-up signal caller for John Harbaugh’s group. The Ashburn, Va. native was waived by the Ravens ahead of this season, and spent most of the 2021 campaign on the practice squad. However, McSorley was activated against the Bears this past weekend while starter Lamar Jackson dealt with an illness.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO