The Bulldogs had seven total players earn all-league honors for earning a 6-3 Mid-Willamette Conference record. The Woodburn Bulldogs' quest for another state title came up short after they ran into a strong Willamette Wolverines (15-2) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 6. By the team's lofty standards, it was a disappointing out, but there were still highs for the perennial contender and top-10 team.

WOODBURN, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO