ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Tristan Jarry records shutout as Pittsburgh Penguins silence Toronto Maple Leafs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9Tr8_0d35af5Z00

Tristan Jarry earned his second straight shutout and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jarry made 26 saves in picking up his ninth career shutout and the second this season. He was in goal Thursday for a 6-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who won their second game in a row following a three-game losing streak.

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for the Maple Leafs, who had a five-game win streak end.

Pittsburgh had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal after one period and led 2-0.

Toronto’s Mitchell Marner clanked a wrist shot off the crossbar at 3:02.

Guentzel received a pass from Bryan Rust and cut toward the slot before scoring his seventh goal of the season — and sixth in his past nine games — on a backhand at 5:46. Brian Dumoulin earned the other assist. Guentzel has scored in four straight games.

Jarry stopped Nick Ritchie’s tip from the low slot on a pass from Marner at 11:24.

Carter scored his fourth of the season at 17:15, beating Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin to convert Jason Zucker’s pass. Kasperi Kapanen, a former Maple Leaf, chipped the puck from the Pittsburgh defensive zone.

Jarry stopped Wayne Simmonds on a close-in chance at 7:21 of the second period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIQa4_0d35af5Z00
Also Read:
Pittsburgh Penguins settle sexual assault case as NHL issues rage on

Toronto’s William Nylander hit the crossbar with a wrist shot at 12:32 of the second.

The Maple Leafs failed to take advantage of a power play midway through the second period.

Each team had 17 shots on goal after the second period.

Pierre Engvall was in alone and hit the post at 2:57 of the third period.

Toronto did not have a shot on goal on a power play in the middle of the third.

Toronto had a five-on-three power play for 1:49 late in the third but Jarry was solid and when the penalties were done, it was Campbell who had to make a big save.

The Penguins defeated the Maple Leafs 7-1 on Oct. 23 at Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry seeks improvement in shootouts

On the surface, Tristan Jarry’s base numbers are pretty good. Through nine games this season, the Penguins’ starting goaltender’s goals-against average of 2.28 and .926 save percentage are very sturdy. If nothing else, each figure represents an improvement over the 2.75 goals-against average and .909 save percentage he compiled during...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Panthers

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is scheduled to start his fifth consecutive game on Thursday against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. This season, Jarry has played in nine games and has a 4-2-3 record along with a 2.28 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. Jarry’s career numbers...
Sportsnet.ca

Jarry, Penguins Blank Leafs at Home

Brent Gunning and Gord Stellick break down the Leafs' 2-0 shutout loss to the Penguins, and discuss how the entire team was essentially shut down by Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. They also about the performance from Jack Campbell, and what to expect from Jake Muzzin at this point in his career. Afterwards, we hear post-game remarks from head coach Sheldon Keefe.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

TORONTO — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak. Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh. Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for Toronto, which had won 10 of...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
William Nylander
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
The Hockey News

Tristan Jarry is Getting the Job Done in Pittsburgh

Last year's first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders couldn't have been any less discouraging for Tristan Jarry. After assuming the No. 1 role for the first time in his career, Jarry carried the Penguins with solid numbers throughout the regular season. Come playoff time, though, Jarry was the direct result of at least a few of the team's losses. The Islanders were a good team, but the Penguins were the favorites after finishing as top dogs in the East Division. Pittsburgh's goaltending faltered when it mattered most.
cbslocal.com

Tristan Jarry Solid In Net As Penguins Beat Jets, Sweep 3-Game Canadian Road Trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Montreal Canadiens#The Maple Leafs#Campbell
chatsports.com

Trending Penguins Players: New line emerges, Tristan Jarry rolls on

It has not always been pretty, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are staying in it despite playing most of the season without most of their roster. Good news, though! Players are starting to get back in the lineup and the Penguins managed to get four out of a possible six points over the past week.
chatsports.com

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to Lose on Saturday Night

The Buffalo Sabres turn into the best team in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, so expect the buds to lose on Saturday night. For whatever reason, no matter how good or bad either team is, the Buffalo Sabres always seem to get the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs when they’re at home. It’s been 1.5 years since the Leafs have played in Buffalo, so many fans may forget just how dominant the Sabres are against Toronto.
NHL
NHL

Campbell, Nylander boost Maple Leafs in shutout of Flyers

Jack Campbell was perfect in net tonight, stopping all 36 shots that came his way, helping the Maple Leafs earn a 3-0 win over the Flyers. Jack Campbell made 36 saves, and William Nylander scored twice to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Will Be Well Represented At the Winter Olympics

The Toronto Maple Leafs look like they will have a lot of representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. With Christmas only six weeks away, it means we are getting closer to the Winter Olympics in February. The Winter Olympics are always exciting for hockey fans because we...
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Penguins at Maple Leafs

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet One; Radio: TSN 1050. To a slow-starting team affected by injuries and COVID-19, add the distraction of a possible ownership change. The familial close-knit Mario Lemieux era might be at an end or at least altered with Boston-based Fenway Sports Group finalizing plans to buy the club. The shock has worn off and the team got down to business, romping 6-0 over Montreal on Thursday, reversing three straight losses. Twelve different Penguins had a point with Sidney Crosby opening the scoring with his first goal of the year in his fourth game. It followed a strong finish despite losing to Buffalo and a reminder to the hot Maple Leafs not to sit back. Crosby has 63 points in 45 games in his prolific career against Toronto.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy