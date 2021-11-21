WATCH: Tristan Jarry records shutout as Pittsburgh Penguins silence Toronto Maple Leafs

Tristan Jarry earned his second straight shutout and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jarry made 26 saves in picking up his ninth career shutout and the second this season. He was in goal Thursday for a 6-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who won their second game in a row following a three-game losing streak.

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for the Maple Leafs, who had a five-game win streak end.

Pittsburgh had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal after one period and led 2-0.

Toronto’s Mitchell Marner clanked a wrist shot off the crossbar at 3:02.

Guentzel received a pass from Bryan Rust and cut toward the slot before scoring his seventh goal of the season — and sixth in his past nine games — on a backhand at 5:46. Brian Dumoulin earned the other assist. Guentzel has scored in four straight games.

Jarry stopped Nick Ritchie’s tip from the low slot on a pass from Marner at 11:24.

Carter scored his fourth of the season at 17:15, beating Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin to convert Jason Zucker’s pass. Kasperi Kapanen, a former Maple Leaf, chipped the puck from the Pittsburgh defensive zone.

Jarry stopped Wayne Simmonds on a close-in chance at 7:21 of the second period.

Toronto’s William Nylander hit the crossbar with a wrist shot at 12:32 of the second.

The Maple Leafs failed to take advantage of a power play midway through the second period.

Each team had 17 shots on goal after the second period.

Pierre Engvall was in alone and hit the post at 2:57 of the third period.

Toronto did not have a shot on goal on a power play in the middle of the third.

Toronto had a five-on-three power play for 1:49 late in the third but Jarry was solid and when the penalties were done, it was Campbell who had to make a big save.

The Penguins defeated the Maple Leafs 7-1 on Oct. 23 at Pittsburgh.

