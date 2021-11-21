Utes clinch Pac-12 south title with win over Oregon

Utah beat Oregon 38-7 Saturday night to clinch the Pac-12 South title, and ended the Ducks' hopes of playing in the College Football Playoffs.

The Utes (No. 23 in CFP; #24 in AP) scored two touchdowns in the final 27 seconds of the first half to take a 28-0 lead into halftime. Tavion Thomas scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Utes up 21-0, then Britian Covey returned a punt 78 yards for another touchdown to give the Utes control of the game at the break.

Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns, setting a new Utah record with 17 rushing touchdowns this season.

Cameron Rising threw for 178 yards and one touchdown to tight end Brandt Kuithe.

Kyle Whittingham won his 142nd game as Utah's head coach, becoming the winningest head coach in program history.

The Utes have won four games in a row to improve to 8-3 this season. Saturday's win clinched them a spot in the conference championship game.

Oregon's Anthony Brown threw for 231 yards and a touchdown (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 3 CFP). Oregon (No. 3 in CFP; #4 in AP) rushed for 63 yards and had 294 yards of offense.