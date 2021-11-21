Group marches to keep spotlight on murder of Gaby Ramos

A community came together Saturday to remember the life of a Utah woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend last month.

Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, better known as “Gaby Ramos,” was a local DJ for La Mas Picosita. Police say her ex, 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea , killed her in the early morning of Oct. 17 in Taylorsville.

Saturday's march was held at the Taylorsville Courthouse by a domestic violence awareness group. Organizers say the purpose of the walk was to bring attention to Ramos' case as as her accused killer is still a fugitive, believed to have fled to Mexico.

"We're hoping that by keeping Gaby Ramos' name alive, that we'll be able to reach wherever [Burciaga-Perea] is hiding, and that he will be arrested ... and prosecuted for his crime," said Brandy Farmer, a domestic violence prevention specialist and the president of local nonprofit Centro Cívico Mexicano.

Organizers also aimed to bring attention to the women of color who are killed in Utah, with "too many" of their deaths going unanswered.

