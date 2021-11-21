ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon to Get More than $400 Million to Rebuild from 2020 Wildfires

By Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon will receive more than $422 million from the federal government for rebuilding from the 2020 wildfires that were among the worst in state history. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is distributing $2 billion in disaster recovery and resiliency funds among nine states...

DanaVugteveen
2d ago

I would be interested in seeing if she actually gives funds to Detroit, Idahna and the other areas that were burned to the ground, or, if she ends up giving it to Hardesty & portland who were NOT impacted by their homes being burnt to the ground.

6
Donn Rust
2d ago

The people that need it will never see it. The regulations will make the money impossible to get. The politicians will pay their own backs and fill their wallets.

5
KGW

Betsy Johnson raises more than $2 million in campaign for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson filed a new campaign finance report on Wednesday, detailing about $2 million in recent contributions and a list of donors that includes several prominent individual and corporate names. Oregon Secretary of State records showed the Johnson campaign with just under $2.3 million in cash on hand as of Thursday.
kpic

Reporter in DC asks Oregon governor when statewide mask mandate will end

EUGENE, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown reinstated the state mask mandate during a surge of Delta variant infections. When will the state lift the mask requirement, as new cases trend down - and more Oregonians get vaccinated?. A reporter asked Brown what metrics she was using to determine when to...
KATU.com

Oregon lawmakers, elected officials react to Rittenhouse verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. — Elected officials in Oregon are reacting to the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Friday. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jury deliberated for more than three days. "Please take care of each...
KATU.com

Oregon to get $1.2 billion from infrastructure bill

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden officially signed the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure bill. In attendance, Oregon Governor Kate Brown. "This is absolutely a game-changer for Oregon and the county," Brown said. Oregon stands to receive more than $1.2 billion in new money for infrastructure updates. In total, the state will receive...
Oregon Supreme Court Upholds New State Legislative Districts

Oregon’s new legislative boundaries are set for the next 10 years after the Oregon Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two challenges to the maps approved by legislative Democrats. The Supreme Court’s decision means Democrats have a strong chance of maintaining their supermajority in both the House and the Senate. Princeton...
WWEEK

Polling Shows Kate Brown Is Least Popular Governor in America

There was a time when a governor’s popularity correlated closely to the economy. For Gov. Kate Brown, those two measurements have completely diverged. On Nov. 17, state officials announced in the quarterly revenue forecast that Oregon’s economy continued to boom. “Recent forecasts have called for tax collections to return to...
KABC

Is This A Good Marketing Slogan: “Welcome To California, The Abortion State” ?

(Sacramento, CA) — California is making plans to be the “nation’s abortion provider”. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has asked a group of reproductive health experts to devise policies to strengthen the state’s “abortion infrastructure”. This advocacy comes after a new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. California expects a surge in out-of-state patients, especially if the U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights nationally. Lawmakers plan to begin debating the ideas when they reconvene in January. Is this really why people come to California?
NBC Bay Area

California Governor, Family Leave State for Thanksgiving

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving. The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom...
klcc.org

Zero emissions truck plan gets green light from Oregon regulators

Oregon regulators on Wednesday approved a plan to shift heavy trucks and buses away from carbon-polluting fuel by gradually replacing much of the fleet with electric vehicles. The Environmental Quality Commission adopted the new clean truck rules as an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful pollution starting in 2024.The commission’s chair, Kathleen George, called it a historic step.
canbyfirst.com

GOP Leaders Warn of Inflation, Downturn from Government Overspending

Republican lawmakers are criticizing state tax collections this week amid new, rosy revenue forecasts that predict continuing economic growth and strong consumer earning and spending. In a statement from House Republicans, the new predictions suggest that state revenues will continue to exceed expectations, hitting record levels and triggering another kicker.
State Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, Rolls Out ‘Test to Stay’ Program in Schools

The heads of the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Education on Tuesday announced loosened Covid-19 requirements for students and the public. Students who are vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine or be tested when exposed to someone with Covid-19, and the statewide mask mandate for large outdoor crowds has been lifted.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
EatThis

These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
