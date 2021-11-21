ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock Marathon draws 2 men seeking to challenge themselves

By Joseph Price
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds of people will don a number and run in this year’s Little Rock Marathon. Two men running said the marathon is a chance for them to keep progressing in life.

Tom Perri is an avid runner, and he said he’s been looking forward to the race. He finished 36th in Saturday’s 5K, a solid showing. He runs more than 30 races a year and wants to crack 600.

“I guess keep running as much as I can because I know there’s going to be a time when I can’t get to the start line and I’m not going to be able to finish,” Perri said.

That number would be difficult for anybody to reach, but Perri’s pushing through extra fatigue caused by cancer.

“Some days I run,” Perri, 60, said. “Some days I just stay home all day.”

Race-day environments like the one at the marathon keep Perri going, he said.

“Enjoy every running day that you can,” Perri said.

Luke Pritsky will compete in his first marathon. He traveled to Little Rock from North Carolina.

“I’ve never been this far West,” Pritsky said. “I’ve never been west of the Mississippi [River.]”

This is the latest step in Pritsky’s health journey. He once weighed 410 pounds before running trimmed to 180 pounds.

“A really good friend of mine got me into running,” Pritsky said. “That’s what really made the pounds come off.”

Pritsky said anyone can follow in his footsteps.

“Running’s a great sport,” Pritsky said. “It’s all about yourself and how far you can push your own body.”

Both men said starting and finishing are words to live by.

