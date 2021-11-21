ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

St. Pete Pier transforms into winter wonderland

By McKenna King
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojDa4_0d35ZCiZ00

This weekend, the St. Pete Pier transformed into a waterfront winter wonderland as they unveiled “Winter Beach!”

Winter Beach features a 4,000 square-foot ice skating rink, made of real ice, which sits right next to the sand on Spa Beach, with a view of Tampa Bay.

“Winter Beach is our holiday fun fest, really, out here on Spa Beach at The Pier,” said City of St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman.

And ice skating isn’t all there is to offer. Winter Beach also features festive food, holiday music, photos with Santa, and a holiday market where local vendors are selling coffee, crafts, and clothes.

“We mainly focus on vintage, so we bring nostalgic things to you. Anything from the 90s, to 70s, and we bring the latest hype wear as well,” said Jimmy Sengchanh, owner of Premier Threads , and one of the vendors at the holiday market.

And if you’re feeling a little chilly after your trip around the ice rink, you can also warm up with a cup of hot cocoa.

“You can get hot chocolate, we have a full espresso bar set up, lattes, cappuccinos, iced and hot drinks, anything you can think of,” said Natalie Moore, a marketing associate for Kahwa Coffee , one of the vendors at the holiday market.

It’s the perfect family-friendly way to get yourself into the holiday spirit this Christmas season.

“I brought my wife and my two beautiful kids. This is the first time he’s ever skated, he’s having a wonderful time, and it’s a great rink, it’s a good set up,” said David Redden, general counsel for Power Design, one of the sponsors of the St. Pete Pier ice skating rink.

While admission to Winter Beach is free, tickets are required for ice skating. Those are on sale for $17, which includes skate rental and 75 minutes on the ice.

And there’s still much more to come on The St. Pete Pier. They’ll be lighting the big Christmas tree next Saturday, Nov. 27, which is also when you’ll start to see the lights at North Straub Park lit up for Christmas.

The ice skating rink on Winter Beach will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., now through Jan. 17.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Voice

Aurora Winter Lights 2021

At estimated 7,000 celebrants attended in downtown Aurora Friday, Nov. 19 at the annual Winter Lights Celebration. The holiday season started in grand style in the State’s second-largest city, with Winter Lights , which included a parade surrounded by colorful lights and sing-along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Then, mayor Richard Irvin was joined by Little Mr. and Miss Aurora to flip the switch and light the Christmas tree.
AURORA, IL
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2021 Winter Wonderland Event Start Date

Like a Reaper looking for a match-winning Death Blossom, December really snuck up on everyone. There is no doubt that 2021 has been another long year and players are ready for the best and final event of the year. The Overwatch 2021 Winter Wonderland event is finally right around the corner. New skins and collectibles are on the horizon, but when can players get their hands on all the holiday-themed goodies?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Ice Rink#Christmas#Ice Skating Rink#The St Pete Pier#Winter Beach#Premier Threads#Kahwa Coffee#Power Design
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Optimists bringing back Winter Wonderland

SPEARFISH — The signs of Christmas are filling the streets of the Black Hills, and a new holiday tradition is on its way back to Spearfish City Park. The Spearfish Optimist Club’s Winter Wonderland will once again delight drivers by with holiday light displays set up throughout the Spearfish Campgrounds beginning Dec. 4.
SPEARFISH, SD
The News Guard

ZooLights' walk-through winter wonderland is back

A Northwest holiday tradition is back. ZooLights, presented by U.S. Bank, opens Nov. 22 at the Oregon Zoo, showcasing a winter wonderland of more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights. This year, there are two ways to illuminate the season: ZooLights’ traditional walk-through experience makes a much-anticipated return, and the...
MUSIC
thesandpaper.net

Haymarket Hobbies & Toys Store a Winter Wonderland

I hadn’t seen Little Ricky Mellerup for a long time. But surprisingly, I bumped into him again over the weekend at The Haymarket hobbies and toys shop, located at 2120 Long Beach Blvd. in Ship Bottom. The 6-year-old’s face was aglow as he practically bounced from one shelf to another,...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
ABC 4

Free winter wonderland lights open at The Gateway this weekend

Https://www.abc4.com/news/everything-utah/free-winter-wonderland-lights-open-at-the-gateway-this-weekend/. Free winter wonderland lights open at The Gateway this weekend. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utes cruise past Bethune-Cookman. ‘I’ve lost one job, I’ll lose another’: protestors gathered outside Intermountain Medical Center said they’re anti-mandate. Screen chatter. Cold front and showery conditions to start Tuesday, frigid...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX 43

Dutch Winter Wonderland to open for the season on Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland announced its special holiday attraction, Dutch Winter Wonderland, will open for the season on Saturday. The Lancaster County theme park's holiday attraction is back after a one-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Park guests can expect to be dazzled by more than one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Operation Winter Wonderland at Cedar Community

Sarah Malchow, Vice President of Development at Cedar Community, created the idea to light up the park for the holiday as a way to lift the spirits of residents. The red-and-white lights and Christmas decorations are located off the sunroom. About a dozen volunteers spent several hours stringing lights around...
FESTIVAL
zionsville-in.gov

Winter wonderland ice skating event coming to Zionsville

This winter Mulberry Fields Park will transform into Winterfest, a month-long winter wonderland for the entire family. From December 10, 2021 through January 2, 2022, visitors can ice skate on an outdoor skating rink made of real ice, sled on the sledding hill, listen to live performances, build a wreath at the holiday village and enjoy food and drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
stpetecatalyst.com

VegFeast returns to St. Pete this weekend

November 18, 2021 - Area vegans have a reason to rejoice this weekend, as the third annual VegFeast returns to the Grand Central District on Nov. 20. As it has been every year, the vegan food festival and market will be hosted at Brick Street farms, although Third Avenue will now be closed to traffic to accommodate the large crowds. Over 20 vendors will be on hand serving vegan food, baked goods and cocktails. The event will also showcase local nurseries. VegFeast is located at 2233 3rd Ave. S. and will run from 12-4 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
Marietta Daily Journal

Immersive yourself in a winter wonderland at Illuminarium

Illuminarium is transforming into an immersive, snowy town of holiday magic in its newest experience, Winterland. Running Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, this new seasonal experience is filled with an collage of nostalgic holiday magic. Using laser projections, audio and video techniques, Illuminarium pulls guests into created worlds. Visitors to...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Panther Island Ice Returns for the Holidays at Coyote Drive-In

Panther Island Ice is returning this holiday season from Nov. 19 to Jan. 17 in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, the outdoor rink offers public ice skating seven days a week. You can even ice skate on holidays like Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbrc.com

Rickwood Caverns turns into a magical winter wonderland for the holidays

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Rickwood Caverns is bringing back a magical experience for the holidays. “Wonderland Under Warrior” kicks off November 20 and goes through January 2. The cave is transformed into a underground winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights and holiday displays. The cave is around 62 degrees...
WARRIOR, AL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy