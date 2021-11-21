Teen creates journal to help Black girls find their sparkle

Days after the deadly Waukesha parade crash, the husband of one of the women killed learned from a medical examiner that she had previously undiagnosed uterine cancer. “I was happy to hear that I could at least give my children the thought that maybe a lot of suffering was avoided,” John Kulich told “CBS Mornings” lead national correspondent David Begnaud. “At least give my children the thought that, well, maybe God took her so she didn’t have to suffer. And if I could just leave them with that.”

