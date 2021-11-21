Church feeds 2,000 needy families for Thanksgiving

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A church congregation did their part to make sure thousands of families across central Virginia had the opportunity to have a thanksgiving meal.

Saint Paul's Baptist Church hosted its Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at their Henrico campus on Creighton Road.

The group handed out enough food to feed 2,000 area local families for the holiday.

“So we know this year and last year was a struggle for some families,” Greta Randolph, a directional leader with the church said. “The price of gas is up, the price of food is up, everything is costing more. And we're just grateful that we're able to be that vessel to have them have a happy Thanksgiving.”

The event also offered rent relief tents as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for children and adults along with booster shots.

