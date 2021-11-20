ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 20

By NorthJersey.com Digital Desk
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOpEC_0d35Yybs00

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021:

40 - 43 - 48 - 59 - 69 and Powerball 19

Powerplay was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $205 million with a cash option of $148.1 million, according to the Powerball website.

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Recent winner:$699.8 million Powerball winning ticket sold in California

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $83 million with a cash option of $59.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega winner:$108 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Arizona

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Powerball, Mega Millions:These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  5. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  6. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  7. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  8. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  9. $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018: Won in New Hampshire

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Lottery Player Unknowingly Sets Aside $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Prince George’s County woman who regularly buys tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions doesn’t always check to see if she won a prize. If the jackpot rolls, she just checks her tickets later. She unknowingly set aside a $1 million winning ticket from the Aug. 14 Powerball drawing and finally claimed her prize on Nov. 22.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
playpennsylvania.com

Check Mega Millions Winning Numbers Nov. 23; Beware of Lottery Scams

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot makes another gain up to $83 million for Tuesday, Nov. 23. Also, there is a cash option for a lucky potential jackpot for $59.3 million. Finally, beware of lottery scams purporting to be from the $1 billion winners. Winning Mega Millions numbers Nov. 23. Twice...
LOTTERY
NottinghamMD.com

Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize

BALTIMORE, MD—Six people who work for a home products company in Baltimore didn’t hit the jackpot, but they’re splitting a big prize after matching all but one number in the November 6 Powerball drawing. Because they added the Power Play option to the ticket, they doubled their third-tier $50,000 prize to $100,000! Adding Double Play to the ticket gave them … Continue reading "Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize" The post Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Click10.com

Broward man is a Powerball winner on Publix quick pick

SUNRISE, Fla. – A Broward County man is celebrating a big-time Powerball score this Thanksgiving. Ian Murray, 51, just collected after hitting for a $2 million prize on the Nov. 6 drawing of the multistate lottery game. Lottery officials say he bought the quick-pick ticket from the Publix at Sawgrass...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
playpennsylvania.com

Powerball Nov. 20 Estimated Jackpot Tops $205 Million; $150K PA Lottery Winner

The Powerball jackpot has reached a new triple-digit range!. For Saturday, Nov. 20, the estimated jackpot is $205 million with a cash value of $148.1 million. In addition, the last drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 17 yielded one Match 5 plus Power Play winner out of New York for a hefty $2 million prize.
LOTTERY
iheart.com

Powerball Numbers, Live Results for 11/22/21: $213 Million Jackpot Tonight

The Powerball jackpot will be worth $213 million, with a cash option of $152.9 million, on Monday (November 22). Tonight's lottery numbers will be announced at 11:00 p.m. and sales cut-off times will vary by before drawings in different jurisdictions. Live results from Monday's Powerball game will be listed below...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#The Mega Millions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

119
Followers
138
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy