Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021:

40 - 43 - 48 - 59 - 69 and Powerball 19 Powerplay was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $205 million with a cash option of $148.1 million, according to the Powerball website.

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Recent winner:$699.8 million Powerball winning ticket sold in California

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $83 million with a cash option of $59.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega winner:$108 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Arizona

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Powerball, Mega Millions:These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots