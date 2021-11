In 2019, No. 3-ranked Montana faced No. 8 Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. On Saturday, No. 3 MSU will take on No. 7 UM at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Both the Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) and the Grizzlies (8-2, 5-2) are Football Championship Subdivision playoff locks. On the line Saturday is playoff seeding and, for MSU, a Big Sky championship. The Cats are tied with Sacramento State for the conference lead, so they'll need to win Saturday's regular season finale to guarantee at least a share of the Big Sky title for the first time since 2012.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO