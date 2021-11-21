ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

West Hollywood Holds Virtual Transgender Day Of Remembrance Ceremony

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6 p.m. ceremony included a speech by the Rev....

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Midland Daily News

Gladwin church hosts vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Pastor Emily Olsen, of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin, saw a need to reach out to the gay and transgender population in Gladwin County, and decided to host a campfire vigil Saturday at the church on Transgender Day of Remembrance. “There is a need in this county,” Olsen...
GLADWIN, MI
The Citizens Voice

Rainbow Alliance to host Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Rainbow Alliance is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance and memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia and hate in the last year, 7 p.m. Saturday on Public Square. The Human Rights Campaign, a nationwide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wisc.edu

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021 Madison-area observances

Each November 20th marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), when we honor and remember the transgender people who lost their lives to anti-trans violence in the past year. It’s a day of mourning and a call to action to all of us to end transphobia and anti-trans violence, which is under-reported and especially harmful to Black trans women and their communities.
MADISON, WI
thesuffolkjournal.com

Honoring lives lost to violence for Transgender Day of Remembrance

This article contains sensitive content about transphobic violence and murder. At least 60 Transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming individuals were killed in the U.S. in 2021 due to transphobic violence. Internationally, Transgender Day of Remembrance honors the victims of these hate crimes on Nov. 20. TDoR originated after the death...
BOSTON, MA
WMNF

Transgender Day of Remembrance will be recognized Saturday in Tampa

It’s Transgender Awareness Week. According to the organization GLAAD, it’s to “help raise the visibility of transgender people and address issues members of the community face.”. In addition, this weekend is the Transgender Day of Remembrance that “honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts...
TAMPA, FL
UPI News

Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Transgender Day of Remembrance observed Saturday mourned at least 46 people killed in the deadliest year on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. "This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country -- and hundreds more around the world -- were killed in...
SOCIETY
