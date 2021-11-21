West Hollywood Holds Virtual Transgender Day Of Remembrance Ceremony

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Monday, November 22, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. ***** Thursday, November 25, 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 a.m. ***** Friday, November 26, 2021 Frosty The Snowman 8 p.m. Frosty Returns 8:30 p.m. ***** Saturday,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO