Lightfoot, CPD Hold Roundtable To Discuss Safety In And Around University Of Chicago Campus Following Recent Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — Leaders are now promising a stronger joint effort to make safety a priority in and around the University of Chicago campus.

Mayor Lori Lightfood held a roundtable with Chicago Police and university leadership to address the recent violence affecting Hyde Park, Woodlawn and Kenwood.

This comes two weeks after the murder of recent graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng. The 24-year-old was the thir University of Chicago stgudent to be killed this year.

The leaders say they are committed to dedicating more resources and innovation to give young people more options in life other than guns, drugs and violence.