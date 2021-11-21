Funerals Held For Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville Who Died At Astroworld Concert

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men from Naperville who died in the Astroworld crowd stampede in Houston were buried Saturday.

They were childhood friends, together for years, including the night of their tragic deaths.

Franco Patino’s funeral was in Naperville. Family and friends remember him as hard working and loyal and say he loved to play Rugby. He studied mechanical engineering. He was 21 years old.

Jacob Jurinek’s funeral was held in Darien. Loved ones say “Jake” was passionate about art and media and had an incredible enthusiasm for life. Saturday would have been his 21st birthday.