Gurnee, IL

Deadly Gurnee Shooting Was Result Of Road Rage, Police Say

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) Gurnee Police say a deadly shooting early Saturday morning apparently started with road rage.

Police say just after midnight a Waukegan man got into a fight with another driver near Waveland Ave. and Grandview Ave. in Gurnee.

That’s whe someone in the other car started shooting.

The driver rushed to a hospital in Waukegan, but it was too late to save his passenger.

The 22-year-old victim has not been identified.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call Gurnee Police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.

