50th Soul Train Awards at Harlem’s Apollo

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the first time, the Soul Train Awards were held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday night.

Thousands of people lined up at the famed theater to see the taping of the show’s 50th anniversary. Many dressed up in sequins and sparkles for the special event.

Attendee Chimene Montgomery told PIX11 News the awards show was finally where it belonged.

The tickets were free online as long as audience members agreed to a COVID-19 test the day before.

Idris Barnes, of Crown Heights, said watching the Soul Train Awards has been a family tradition.

“It’s always been special to watch the Soul Train Awards with my mother. We would talk on the phone about it if we weren’t together,” Barnes said.

On the star-studded red carpet, many of the celebrities and performers said they felt honored to be appearing on the world-famous Apollo stage.

Rapper Fat Joe told PIX11 News the Soul Train Awards and the Apollo were a perfect match.

“It’s amazing. The marriage of both of them, the Soul Train Awards and The Apollo — two institutions,” the rapper said.

Ashanti, who received the Lady of Soul Award, said she was thrilled to be in New York City for the event.

“I’ve had some important moments here at the Apollo,” she added.

The Soul Train Awards’ 50th anniversary will air on BET on Sunday.

