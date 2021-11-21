Blue Ridge Rock Festival set to return in 2022

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Blue Ridge Rock Festival announced Friday, Nov. 19, it will be returning in 2022. Festival dates are set as Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 of next year.

Organizers also announced next year’s festival will operate under new ownership and management. However, the national talent buyer, marketing director, and curator of the festival, Jonathan Slye, will remain.

More changes include the removal of the Golden Circle viewing section, reducing the number of stages from six to four, and no overlapping of main stage performances.

Organizers also want to hear from the fans. In preparation for next year’s festival, voting will soon open to fans to have their say in which artists they would like to see perform and any other changes moving forward.

For more information, you can visit their website .

