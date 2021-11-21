ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Collier Explains The COVID-19 Vaccine Could Interfere With Mammogram Results [WATCH]

Women over 40 years old who are deciding to...

WFAA

COVID-19 vaccine shot can affect mammograms, here's why

SCRANTON, Pa. — A breast care provider at Delta Medix in Scranton says a lot of women have been coming in for their yearly mammograms and leaving without one because they've recently gotten the COVID-19 vaccine or booster. "'I just got my shot and what do you mean I can't...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Https#Mammogram
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
CANCER
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021. And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov....
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Vaccine Offering Long-Lasting Immunity Passes First Human Trial

A new player has entered the COVID-19 vaccine game: CoVac-1, a multi-peptide vaccine designed to offer long-lasting immunity, has passed its first human trial. Proving itself to be safe and effective, the vaccine produced an immune response lasting at least three months and surpassing that of natural immunity or alternative vaccines.
CANCER
audacy.com

Expert explains the COVID-19 vaccine’s impact on children

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is a tremendous relief for many parents, but it has also had an emotional impact on children. It is a common statement in the world of pediatrics: Children are not just little adults. Many of the treatments we use to help adults avoid or fight illness can be quite different when it comes to children.
KIDS
okcheartandsoul.com

Financial Expert Rob Wilson Breaks Down The Game Stop Stock Controversy [WATCH]

If you’ve been paying attention the #stockmarket has been going crazy. #RobWilson explains what happened with #gamestop & why people are so upset. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
STOCKS
okcheartandsoul.com

Dr. Collier Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine Myths [WATCH]

As we know, many African Americans are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, and Dr. Collier debunks all of the vaccine myths. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
PUBLIC HEALTH

