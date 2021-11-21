ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

'She's moved just so many': Families travel to CMA to honor Winter the Dolphin

10NEWS
 3 days ago

www.wtsp.com

KIII TV3

'She just brought me joy': World mourns loss of Winter the Dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla — People around the world are mourning the loss of Winter the Dolphin; but despite the pain, they said they're finding joy in remembering the legacy she left behind. Mourners dropped off a handful of flowers, cards and pictures outside Clearwater Marine Aquarium. It was closed Friday to...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Former head of CMA reflects on Winter's legacy

David Yates took the helm at Clearwater Marine Aquarium weeks after Winter the dolphin was rescued from a crab trap. He speaks to FOX 13's Cynthia Smoot about her inspirational story, her prosthetic tail, and how the "Dolphin Tale" movie came to be.
CLEARWATER, FL
Marietta Daily Journal

Death of Winter the dolphin saddens thousands: ‘She will always be remembered!’

Parents, movie fans and animal care workers are among those taking to social media to express their sorrow at the death Thursday night of Winter the dolphin, who was under treatment for a suspected gastrointestinal infection at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Rescued from crab-trap rope near Cape Canaveral, Winter was...
ANIMALS
10 Tampa Bay

CMA announces memorial plans for Winter the Dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Plans are underway to mourn the passing of Winter the Dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. President Dr. James “Buddy” Powell said Friday that a memorial will be held for Winter on Saturday, Nov. 20. Additional details will be provided at a later date. The aquarium announced Thursday...
CLEARWATER, FL
KIII TV3

CMA: Preliminary results show Winter the Dolphin died from intestinal torsion

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt shared new information Saturday morning regarding the necropsy of Winter the Dolphin. Winter died on Thursday evening in the arms of her caretakers at the aquarium. The necropsy, an autopsy performed on animals, revealed the preliminary result of death...
CLEARWATER, FL
Deadline

‘Dolphin Tale’ Inspirational Star Winter The Dolphin Dies, Aquarium Closes In Her Honor

The star of the film Dolphin Tale, Winter the dolphin, has died from an illness. Tests earlier this week showed she was fighting a gastrointestinal infection that worsened, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The bottle nose dolphin died on Thursday. Winter, age 16, was being prepped for a procedure when her vital signs and behavior declined, the Florida aquarium wrote on its website. She died about 8 PM, surrounded by her caretakers. “While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and...
CELEBRITIES
WJBF

Remembering Winter the dolphin

Clearwater, FL (WJBF-TV)– As millions of “Dolphin Tale” fans around the world mourn the loss of Winter, the amazing dolphin with the prosthetic tail, WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery shares a special visit to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Her daughter, Sky, had been fascinated by Winter since the first reports of her discovery hit the AP wires […]
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Stars of 'Dolphin Tale' react after Winter's death

Winter the dolphin was an aquatic ambassador here in the Bay Area, inspiring thousands around the world – especially those who also faced hardship and challenge. Now, with her recent passing, many in Clearwater and around the world have reacted with heartache.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' airs tonight on 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The most famous reindeer of all returns Monday on 10 Tampa Bay for the 57th year. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" recounts the story of a young reindeer with a bright, shiny red nose, mocked by the other reindeer. However, his nose proves to be useful to Santa on Christmas Eve.
MOVIES
10NEWS

Popular Southwest Florida eagle lays 22nd egg

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — An eagle that has gained national attention is expecting and the hatchling could make its debut into the world this Christmas. Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said the eagle, Harriet, laid an egg on Nov. 20. This is the 22nd egg laid since the eagle cam began streaming 10 years ago.
FLORIDA STATE

