'She's moved just so many': Families travel to CMA to honor Winter the Dolphin

The star of the film Dolphin Tale, Winter the dolphin, has died from an illness. Tests earlier this week showed she was fighting a gastrointestinal infection that worsened, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The bottle nose dolphin died on Thursday. Winter, age 16, was being prepped for a procedure when her vital signs and behavior declined, the Florida aquarium wrote on its website. She died about 8 PM, surrounded by her caretakers. “While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO