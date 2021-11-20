Volleyball: Millbrook moves past pool play into Class C state finals

GLENS FALLS - Millbrook coach Shawn Stoliker isn't one to procrastinate, especially when looking at all that the Section 9 volleyball power has accomplished over the years — none of that could have been done by putting off the necessary work for another day.

However, when it comes to state pool play, he doesn't mind making an exception.

Millbrook had arguably its toughest matchup to open up its Saturday slate, a showdown with Section 6 champion Portville, a three-time state finalist that won championships in 2017 and 2018.

"Usually when we're here, we play that team — Eden or Portville — we always play them last," Stoliker said. "So, we'd already know by that time that we were in. Today, by losing the first two, the next four are must-wins. Even though it's always a must-win, it becomes a lot more nerve-wracking knowing that you can't slip up, or you would have a chance of not advancing. I like it in the other years, when we know our fate before we play Portville, that was a little odd today."

The Blazers lost two hard-fought games to Portville, 23-25, 18-25. Millbrook, who had swept past each of its postseason opponents entering Saturday, quickly regrouped and swept Section 11's Mattituck, 25-8, 25-11. Then, in the final match of the day, it dispatched Section 2's Fonda-Fultonville, 25-15, 25-15, to finish pool play with a 4-2 record.

"It was something we haven't experienced in our most recent games, but we knew it was going to be a tough match," Millbrook senior libero Olivia Fried said. "We were happy with how hard we fought against them, so it wasn't really a letdown. It was more like it just fired us up for the next few games."

The Blazers didn't leave much doubt in their remaining matches of the day, getting off to strong starts, before pulling away to victory and securing a spot in Sunday's final.

"It's been the best feeling ever," Millbrook junior Julia Stoliker said. "We've worked so hard for this all year and this is what it all came down to, so it was a great feeling."

Millbrook will prepare for a rematch with Portville, who finished pool play undefeated. It's a familiar feeling for the Blazers, who previously reached the Class C finals in their last trip to Glens Falls in 2018. This time around, however, they're hoping for a better result and their first-ever state title.

"We can hang with them," Stoliker said of his team. "If we can clean things up, we have the ability to be able to take sets from them and beat them. It was a great battle. It reminded me a lot of when we played Mount Academy throughout the season this year and that's a great team as well, and we can hang with great teams."

Section 9 will be well-represented in Sunday's final. Millbrook and Mount Academy are playing in the 2 p.m. championship slots. The two programs have forged a close bond over the years.

"My girls, they love them, they say it all the time," Stoliker said. "They're fun. They love them so much. We played each other five times this year. We practiced with them in years past. We've grown up with them as they matured as a volleyball program, and we've been a part of that with them, and it's been very cool. They're gonna win it all this weekend."

The Blazers hope to join their friends in the winner's circle.

"It's my last year, so to think that we made it to the absolute last step that we can get to, it's just really inspiring," Fried said. "It makes us want to work harder tomorrow to know that we can take that win."

