Transgender Day of Remembrance held at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is National Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to recognize the lives of people who were killed because of their gender.

“We’re here to feel you know pain and sorrow really, and we are shifting the tone towards what can we do together collectively towards our share of liberation,” said Dr. Heather Shea, Interim Director for The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center.

A vigil was held on Michigan State’s campus for the day of remembrance. It was hosted by The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center and several other organizations at the University.

“It’s a really vital and important day on our campus. We’re collecting together as a community to remember and mourn the lives of the people who we’ve lost, the transgender community that we’ve lost over the past year,” said Shae.

Students read more than 70 names of those apart of the trans community that lost their lives across the country. Guests also posted wishes on the wall for changes they want to see.

“I think it’s important because it raises awareness of the fact that we still don’t live in a world where members of our community are entirely safe. And as a parent I want my children to grow up in a place where they can be truly who they are,” she said. ” I think while this is a tough conversation to have, it’s really vital so that we recognize and remember those people who we’ve lost but also work towards a future in which we don’t have to mourn people because they live their authentic lives.”

It’s an annual event, and organizers say they hope to see equality in all communities.

“[I hope] people leave here feeling okay we want to continue to work harder to make this a better place on campus and in the larger community,” said Shae.

